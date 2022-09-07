The Cullman County sheriff is speaking out after what he says is a misrepresentation of his stance on capital murder suspect Casey White being housed in his county jail. Defense attorneys are asking a judge to have White moved from state prison to the Cullman County jail so that they can better prepare for White's upcoming trial. In their motion, they said Sheriff Matt Gentry "is ready and willing to house Mr. White." (Read more here.)

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO