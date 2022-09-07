ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

WAAY-TV

Coroner reports, medical records will not be kept from Mason Sisk trial, judge says

An attempt to keep several pieces of evidence from being shown to jurors in the trial of an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five people has failed, records show. The judge presiding over Mason Sisk's case issued the ruling Friday, denying motions from defense attorneys that would have coroner reports, medical records and other material out of the trial.
ELKMONT, AL
City
Guntersville, AL
WAAY-TV

Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence

An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
EVA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama prison warden opts to retire after DUI arrest

An Alabama prison warden is retiring after being arrested for driving under the influence. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence, news outlets reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, told news...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying

A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Cullman Co. sheriff details jail plan if ordered to house Casey White, disputes quote from motion

The Cullman County sheriff is speaking out after what he says is a misrepresentation of his stance on capital murder suspect Casey White being housed in his county jail. Defense attorneys are asking a judge to have White moved from state prison to the Cullman County jail so that they can better prepare for White's upcoming trial. In their motion, they said Sheriff Matt Gentry "is ready and willing to house Mr. White." (Read more here.)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson

Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

