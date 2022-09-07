Read full article on original website
Triple murder suspect seeks to prohibit the death penalty due to intellectual disability
Attorneys for a man charged in connection with a triple murder in Guntersville filed a motion asking the state to prohibit the death penalty because the defendant is intellectually disabled.
WAAY-TV
Coroner reports, medical records will not be kept from Mason Sisk trial, judge says
An attempt to keep several pieces of evidence from being shown to jurors in the trial of an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five people has failed, records show. The judge presiding over Mason Sisk's case issued the ruling Friday, denying motions from defense attorneys that would have coroner reports, medical records and other material out of the trial.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell
A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
Lawyers for Casey White seek his transfer from state prison to county jail
Casey White, the hulking capital murder suspect who escaped from the Lauderdale County jail earlier this year, will be transferred from a state prison to a county jail if a judge signs off on the move. Attorneys for White on Friday filed a motion to transfer White – whose escape...
WAAY-TV
Jurors will hear Mason Sisk's statements to deputies following mass murder of family
Mason Sisk's statements to law enforcement in the hours after the mass murder of five of his family members in Elkmont will be allowed in his upcoming trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Sisk is charged with the murders of his father, stepmother and three siblings in 2019, when he was...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence
An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
Alabama prison warden opts to retire after DUI arrest
An Alabama prison warden is retiring after being arrested for driving under the influence. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence, news outlets reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, told news...
WAFF
Judge denies motion to suppress statements made by Limestone County murder suspect
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County Circuit Court Judge denied a motion to suppress statements made by a Limestone County murder suspect during his arrest. The defense team for Mason Sisk filed a motion to suppress a confession in August because Sisk said it happened before he was read his Miranda Rights.
18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying
A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. sheriff details jail plan if ordered to house Casey White, disputes quote from motion
The Cullman County sheriff is speaking out after what he says is a misrepresentation of his stance on capital murder suspect Casey White being housed in his county jail. Defense attorneys are asking a judge to have White moved from state prison to the Cullman County jail so that they can better prepare for White's upcoming trial. In their motion, they said Sheriff Matt Gentry "is ready and willing to house Mr. White." (Read more here.)
Trials set for three charged in Huntsville toddler’s shooting death
30-year-old Martin Arrendondo Evenes was one of three charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old "Sweet Livia" Robinson. The toddler was killed when a bullet intended for a woman who was involved in a dispute with the suspects struck her in the head while she slept on the couch.
wvtm13.com
Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
North Alabama inmate jailed for not paying fine died because police didn’t get him to hospital: Suit
A 30-year-old north Alabama inmate jailed for not paying a fine needlessly died at the facility when the city’s then- and current police chiefs ignored his “obvious” need for hospitalization, according to a federal lawsuit. John Wayne Snider, who was serving a week-long sentence in the Piedmont...
WAAY-TV
Man jailed after being found passed out in car, blocking Morgan County roadway
A Lacey's Spring man was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and blocking the roadway Thursday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched early Thursday to the 700 block of Huskey Mountain Private Drive after someone called to report the unconscious driver. When deputies...
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson
Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
Cleotha Abston’s lengthy criminal record started at 11 years old
Court documents listed Abston as violent and at 16, we learned already had several felony convictions on his record.
7 arrested on drug charges after death, multiple overdoses at north Alabama home: Police
Seven suspects were arrested on several drug charges after a search at a north Alabama home where multiple overdoses and a death were reported turned up a large quantity of fentanyl-laced pills and other narcotics, authorities said Thursday. Investigators with Decatur police’s Vice/Narcotics Unit with assistance from the department’s SWAT...
WAAY-TV
Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case. Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell...
