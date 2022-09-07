ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

wshu.org

Episode 3: Coping with data

The student scientists are still learning how to identify and use reliable information about climate change. These teens are trying to figure out what their role can be in addressing this seemingly overwhelming problem. Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the one-hour special program selected by American Public...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development

The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Stony Brook, NY
wshu.org

Guilford parents sue school district over their objections to teachings on race

Three parents in Guilford are suing the town’s school district over their objection to the teaching of race and social justice issues. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court, the parents claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their political views on race. Some of the bullying included physical assault or intimidation.
GUILFORD, CT
wshu.org

Bridgeport school officials begin search for new superintendent

Bridgeport school officials have started a search for a new superintendent that would replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani. Testani resigned before the start of this school year to take a job with the Fairfield school district as their superintendent. He had been awarded a contract extension with Bridgeport before leaving for Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

