Delta, CO

Delta, CO
Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View

If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
OURAY, CO
Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir

Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
MESA, CO
Grand Junction Colorado Streets with the Most Unique Names

Ever roll up to a stop sign and discover you are driving down a Grand Junction street with a unique name? Perhaps you found yourself on Delicious Road, or maybe Partee Drive?. Some of our listeners had some great streets to share. A few of these we had never heard of, and there are some that got multiple mentions yet we can exactly locate them. See what you think, and include your choice for the most unique street in Grand Junction by chatting on our station app.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Hot Spots for Date Night in Montrose Colorado

When I think of all the fun hot date spots in Montrose a few come to mind. The Stonehouse has upscale dining and very personable servers. When I first met Donald the Now owner, he was the lead Bartender 4 years ago. He now owns the Restaurant and is just a great guy. They have weekly specials, and a Specialty Cocktail too, so you can relax after your long workday.
MONTROSE, CO
Colorado Flu Season May Start Earlier and Be More Severe This Year

As we say goodbye to summer in Colorado, we say hello to fall and all that comes with it - including the flu season. Typically the flu season starts around Thanksgiving and then peaks in December or January. This year things could be different according to Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention and control at UCHealth. Based on the pattern set in Australia, which was an earlier than normal flu season, Barron told the Denver Post that Colorado's flu season may begin to blossom in late October or early November.
COLORADO STATE
