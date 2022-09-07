Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
PGA Junior League regional tournament coming to Twin Falls this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A PGA Junior League regional tournament will be played at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls this Saturday and Sunday. A mix of 13u and 17u teams from Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Idaho will compete. Saturday starts with stroke play, which is qualifying...
kmvt
Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 3A No. 1 Kimberly moved to 2-0 on the volleyball court with a sweep of Gooding Tuesday night in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match. Kimberly 3, Gooding 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-19) OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES. Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 1 (25-27, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15) Carey...
kmvt
Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range. Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer. Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events...
kmvt
College of Southern Idaho holds September 11 memorial ceremony
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the September 11th attacks happened 21 years ago, the world comes together to honor and remember the lives lost. Here at the College of Southern Idaho they held a memorial service Friday morning. “We just wanted, if you didn’t know about September 11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Pierce, Arthur Melvin
GOODING—Arthur Melvin Pierce, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Art was born on December 11, 1930 in Arroll, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Flossie Pierce. His family moved to Gooding, Idaho in 1942. Art entered...
kmvt
Dains, Valerie Jean
GOODING—Valerie Jean Dains was born in Santa Rosa, CA, on May 14,1951, to Val and Harriet Dains. She crossed over on November 5, 2021, in Florence, Oregon. Valerie grew up in South San Francisco. The family moved to Gooding in 1968. Valerie graduated from Gooding High School in 1970. She was briefly married to Elmer Hoffman. She later married William O’Neill. They later divorced after twelve years of marriage. Twenty-five years later she and Bill moved in together as companions to help each other, and lived in Gooding until they moved to Florence, Oregon.
kmvt
Lambert, Marie Ann
BURLEY—Marie Ann Brasovan Lambert, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at Pomerelle Place, in Burley. Marie was born February 8, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the second child born to Louis Arthur and Anna Krizanich Brasovan. She grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Kirkwood High School; she went on to earn a bachelors and masters degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and later attended Northern Virginia Community College, earning a certificate in travel and tourism.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Fitness Supply Company
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes you just find what you want to do right in college. For Tucker Farmer, this statement was true. “Honestly I was doing it, working part time in college, Curtis had just started the business and I was one of the first guys to start working with him. He’s been a good bass since then so I just kind of stuck with him, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Farmer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
TFCS: Fatal motorcycle accident near Buhl on Thursday night
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday evening, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motorcycle accident near Buhl. At around 7:30 p.m. Eric Atwater of Buhl was driving his motorcycle west bound on 4000 North when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 1600 East, running into a Dodge Ram.
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
kmvt
More roadwork to cause delays in parts of Twin Falls and Jerome counties
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More delays are coming for Travelers in Jerome and Twin Falls counties over the coming weeks. Overnight lane closures of the Perrine Bridge will begin this coming Sunday. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane while this work is being completed. This project...
kmvt
With summer coming to an end, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce says tourism is still going strong
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Labor Day is over, which for some signals the end of summer. But some don’t feel the Twin Falls tourism season is quite over. During the summer season, the population in Twin Falls can grow up to 80,000 people on any given day. Which is a great economic stimulator for local business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
Farmers see success with Scoular’s Barley MVP program
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Noticing a demand for barley, Agri-business company ‘Scoular’ started a new program where they work with producers and growers to grow and sell it. “There is a lot of demand for barley, there is a lot of demand for feed in the Magic...
kmvt
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Adequate water storage
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Staying hydrated is a necessity, especially in times of high stress, like emergencies. E.M.A. officials say it’s extremely important to have water readily available in your home in the case of an emergency. T. his will help you stay hydrated without having to...
kmvt
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning, a trooper directing traffic was struck by a vehicle and injured. At about 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on westbound I-84 in Jerome County. While providing traffic control, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
kmvt
Fire crews still working to identify the cause of Powerline Fire north of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Powerline Fire, which began Tuesday morning and quickly spread to over 1,000 acres, has been contained since late Tuesday night. Although the fire has been contained, heavy winds and an abundance of dry grass has made for multiple delays in the projected control time. Which was slated for early Wednesday afternoon.
kmvt
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M., on I84 at mile marker 188, in Jerome County. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I84. A...
kmvt
Twin Falls Mayor selects new council member, must await approval from City Council
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Sept. 12, Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend the appointment of Alexandra Caval to Twin Falls City Council Seat. Caval was selected from a pool of 26 qualified applicants to fill City Council Seat #3 that was vacated by Shawn Barigar in July.
kmvt
FIRE UPDATE: Eden-2 Fire determined to be caused by ‘equipment failure’, Sheep Fire still under investigation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (9-9-22 10:00AM):. Eden 2 fire burned actively last night and into this morning. Crews conducted several back burns along the north flank of the fire to stop progress toward the Kimama desert. Engine crews will continue work with dozers and aircraft to build...
kmvt
Jerome County Commissioners declare a State of Emergency for wildfires
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the sudden, and intense eruption, of the Eden-2 Fire and Sheep Fire on Thursday evening, the Jerome County Commissioners have declared a State of Emergency so that the county can utilize state funding to help fight both fires. As well as helping...
Comments / 0