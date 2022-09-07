ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID



kmvt

Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range. Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer. Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events...
FILER, ID
kmvt

College of Southern Idaho holds September 11 memorial ceremony

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the September 11th attacks happened 21 years ago, the world comes together to honor and remember the lives lost. Here at the College of Southern Idaho they held a memorial service Friday morning. “We just wanted, if you didn’t know about September 11...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Pierce, Arthur Melvin

GOODING—Arthur Melvin Pierce, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Art was born on December 11, 1930 in Arroll, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Flossie Pierce. His family moved to Gooding, Idaho in 1942. Art entered...
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Dains, Valerie Jean

GOODING—Valerie Jean Dains was born in Santa Rosa, CA, on May 14,1951, to Val and Harriet Dains. She crossed over on November 5, 2021, in Florence, Oregon. Valerie grew up in South San Francisco. The family moved to Gooding in 1968. Valerie graduated from Gooding High School in 1970. She was briefly married to Elmer Hoffman. She later married William O’Neill. They later divorced after twelve years of marriage. Twenty-five years later she and Bill moved in together as companions to help each other, and lived in Gooding until they moved to Florence, Oregon.
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Lambert, Marie Ann

BURLEY—Marie Ann Brasovan Lambert, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at Pomerelle Place, in Burley. Marie was born February 8, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the second child born to Louis Arthur and Anna Krizanich Brasovan. She grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Kirkwood High School; she went on to earn a bachelors and masters degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and later attended Northern Virginia Community College, earning a certificate in travel and tourism.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Fitness Supply Company

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes you just find what you want to do right in college. For Tucker Farmer, this statement was true. “Honestly I was doing it, working part time in college, Curtis had just started the business and I was one of the first guys to start working with him. He’s been a good bass since then so I just kind of stuck with him, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Farmer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

TFCS: Fatal motorcycle accident near Buhl on Thursday night

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday evening, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motorcycle accident near Buhl. At around 7:30 p.m. Eric Atwater of Buhl was driving his motorcycle west bound on 4000 North when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 1600 East, running into a Dodge Ram.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Farmers see success with Scoular’s Barley MVP program

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Noticing a demand for barley, Agri-business company ‘Scoular’ started a new program where they work with producers and growers to grow and sell it. “There is a lot of demand for barley, there is a lot of demand for feed in the Magic...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

52 Weeks of Preparedness: Adequate water storage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Staying hydrated is a necessity, especially in times of high stress, like emergencies. E.M.A. officials say it’s extremely important to have water readily available in your home in the case of an emergency. T. his will help you stay hydrated without having to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Trooper critically injured in morning collision

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early this morning, a trooper directing traffic was struck by a vehicle and injured. At about 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on westbound I-84 in Jerome County. While providing traffic control, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
JEROME COUNTY, ID

