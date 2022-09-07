GOODING—Valerie Jean Dains was born in Santa Rosa, CA, on May 14,1951, to Val and Harriet Dains. She crossed over on November 5, 2021, in Florence, Oregon. Valerie grew up in South San Francisco. The family moved to Gooding in 1968. Valerie graduated from Gooding High School in 1970. She was briefly married to Elmer Hoffman. She later married William O’Neill. They later divorced after twelve years of marriage. Twenty-five years later she and Bill moved in together as companions to help each other, and lived in Gooding until they moved to Florence, Oregon.

GOODING, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO