ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick

Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?

The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
FOX Sports

AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?

As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reportedly Underwent Offseason Procedure

Matthew Stafford is now 34 years old; he wasn't bound to stay healthy forever. The veteran NFL quarterback reportedly underwent an offseason procedure to help fix some issues with his elbow. Matthew Stafford underwent an offseason elbow procedure to fix elbow pain he dealt with during the 2021 season. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
George Kittle
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick

We get an epic NFC North matchup to open the 2022 NFL Season!. The Green Bay Packers face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Green Bay Packers again have Super Bowl dreams on their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK

A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Nfc West Stock Watch#Fox Sports#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#The Buffalo Bills
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks

Are you ready for some football? We're just one day from the first Sunday of the season!. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
NFL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 2: Best bets, why you should take Oklahoma

I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. We're already in Week 2 of the college football season. I hope all you bettors and fans out there are having fun so far. Last week, my Ducks didn't cover the plus-10 in the first half as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
FOX Sports

Rams' nightmare Week 1 loss: What went wrong for NFL's defending champs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams sorely missed three players who proved critical to the team's successful Super Bowl run on this very field a year ago. All three were in the building. Retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth hosted a pre-game ceremony where the Rams unfurled the Super Bowl banner....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy