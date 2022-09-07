Read full article on original website
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick
Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
3 reasons to be concerned about the Los Angeles Rams, QB Matthew Stafford after disastrous Week 1
The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford took the field in Week 1 as an underdog with significant concerns
FOX Sports
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
FOX Sports
Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year
SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris...
FOX Sports
Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?
As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
AthlonSports.com
Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reportedly Underwent Offseason Procedure
Matthew Stafford is now 34 years old; he wasn't bound to stay healthy forever. The veteran NFL quarterback reportedly underwent an offseason procedure to help fix some issues with his elbow. Matthew Stafford underwent an offseason elbow procedure to fix elbow pain he dealt with during the 2021 season. The...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick
We get an epic NFC North matchup to open the 2022 NFL Season!. The Green Bay Packers face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Green Bay Packers again have Super Bowl dreams on their...
FOX Sports
Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK
A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
FOX Sports
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Seattle Seahawks offered up Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns years ago; targeted Josh Allen
The whole idea that newfound drama between Russell Wilson and his former Seattle Seahawks team led to his departure in
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks
Are you ready for some football? We're just one day from the first Sunday of the season!. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 2: Best bets, why you should take Oklahoma
I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. We're already in Week 2 of the college football season. I hope all you bettors and fans out there are having fun so far. Last week, my Ducks didn't cover the plus-10 in the first half as...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey listed on Thursday's injury report
The Carolina Panthers experienced some bad déjà vu yesterday, when new kicker Eddy Piñeiro—who was replacing their usual kicker Zane Gonzalez—popped up on the first injury report of the regular season. And if that’s bad déjà vu, then what do you consider Christian McCaffrey already hitting the list?
NFL QB Rankings: Matthew Stafford’s disaster causes tumble while Josh Allen still leads the herd
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
FOX Sports
What If... The wildest possible outcomes for CFB Week 2 feat. Alabama & more! | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt introduces a new segment called “What if?” in which he answers what could happen if the Stanford Cardinal were to knock off the USC Trojans, if the Michigan Wolverines' QB J.J. McCarthy turns it over multiple times against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and if the Texas Longhorns were to actually upset the Alabama Crimson Tide.
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
FOX Sports
Rams' nightmare Week 1 loss: What went wrong for NFL's defending champs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams sorely missed three players who proved critical to the team's successful Super Bowl run on this very field a year ago. All three were in the building. Retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth hosted a pre-game ceremony where the Rams unfurled the Super Bowl banner....
