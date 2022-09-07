Read full article on original website
Paul James Neill
On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Paul James Neill of New Britain, beloved son of the late William and Jeanne (Gabes) Neill of New Britain, passed away at the LTACH Care One @ Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ, after a short illness. Paul was born in New Britain on Oct....
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
Nina T. Noga
Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
Gilbert Daniel Ferro
Gilbert was born in New Britain on 10/10/1960, and passed peacefully on 08/19/2022 after a long illness. He was a retired T.V. and Hollywood actor. He joins his parents, Gilbert Ferro and Bettylou Carney, his Grandparents, Daniel and Betty Sweeting, and Grandmother, Mary Ferro. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, and his sons, Hudson and Daniel Ferro, his sister Robin and husband Gerry St Pierre, his brother, Robert, and wife, Kathy Sutherland, his sister, Kathryn and husband Joseph Lugo, his brother, Daniel and wife Louise Sweeting, and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Bond, Hill lead New Britain football to opening win at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes went on the road in Week 1 to try and gain early momentum in 2022 – something they weren’t able to do at any point last season. The rushing tandem of senior Cam Bond and junior Cayden Hill were the difference in New Britain’s first win of the season, 38-25. “It wasn’t perfect,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “But we got what we wanted.”
New Britain police blotter
Eric S. Nelson, 47, 189 Alden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Zen Saleem, 29, 43 Maple St., West Haven, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to carry operator license, drive wrong way – divided highway ,traffic control signals, failure keep narc in org containter, pos control substance – first offense.
New Britain football using 'do your job' approach in Week 1 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes begin their journey back from the basement of the CCC-Tier 1 standings tonight in Middletown against the Blue Dragons – a rematch from last season. The Blue Dragons took the win last October with flying colors, winning by a final score...
No determination made on future of New Britain home where mercury exposure occurred
NEW BRITAIN – State officials are still trying to determine what to do with a New Britain home where a mercury exposure landed two children in the hospital last month. A spokesperson for DEEP said state officials were at the home last week. What needs to be determined is if the home, at 76 Hatch St., can be decontaminated. If not, the structure could be torn down altogether.
Local groups, nonprofit give community a kind of ownership of Berlin Fair event
BERLIN – While the rides, competitions and entertainment are all coveted by attendees, it’s the non-profit, local groups that take part in the Berlin Fair that give the community a kind of ownership of the annual event. The Berlin Lions Club’s 73rd Annual Berlin Fair is set to...
Man sentenced to prison for selling oxycodone from New Britain market
A citizen of the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to prison for selling drugs from a New Britain grocery store. Jose Lugo, also known as “Domi,” 34, faced sentencing on Thursday in federal court, in New Haven. There, he was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by...
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week
PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
The Burrito Loko & MofonGo Express opens on campus of Central Connecticut State University
NEW BRITAIN – The Burrito Loko & MofonGo franchises continue to expand in New Britain, adding another location by Central Connecticut State University. Burrito Loko is owned by husband-and-wife duo Enrique and Julie Rodriguez. “We are always looking for the right opportunities,” Enrique Rodriguez said. “When we saw this...
Jersey Mike's Subs opens new location in Southington, kicks off fundraiser
SOUTHINGTON – Jersey Mike’s Subs opened its doors Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and fundraiser kick off. Jersey Mike’s Area Director and Operating Partner Chad Faulkner selected “Where Angels Play Foundation” as the recipient for all money raised at the fundraising event from Sept. 7-11.
Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer
NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
Plainville loses quarterback to injury, drops season opener to Lewis Mills
BURLINGTON – Plainville head coach Tim Shea said the team has work to do after a 25-14 opening night loss to Lewis Mills on the road Thursday night, but they may have a little more on their plate this week after having to replace one of their most important players.
Hospital for Special Care in New Britain adds to its neuromuscular team
NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has added Dr. Abir Rahman to its neuromuscular team. Rahman will join the team as a physiatrist in the hospital’s Charles H. Kaman Foundation Neuromuscular Center. He will provide a variety of diagnostic, assessment and care services for individuals and their families.
Newington hosts Southington in Week 1 CCC heavyweight football bout
NEWINGTON – Perhaps the best matchup in the entire Central Connecticut Conference will go down in Newington tonight between the Nor’easters and the Southington Blue Knights. Both sides are coming off 7-3 regular seasons in 2021 as well as a playoff berth for the Blue Knights. Southington came...
Plainville police blotter
Nicholas A. Daddabbo, 30, of 24 Fairview Ave., was charged Aug. 31 with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief. Jason A. Thomas, 41, of 109 Concord St., Wethersfield, was charged Aug. 31 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington
NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
Newington police blotter
Madeline S. Luna, 35, 4140 Denman St. #6v Dr., Elmhurst, NY, disorderly conduct. Xander Estremera, 19, 267 Fairfield Ave. Apt. 1, Hartford, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree stalking, second-degree harassment, two counts – violation of protective order. Freddie L. Thorpe, 64, 8 Stonington St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree...
