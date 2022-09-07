Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.

