Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
Bond, Hill lead New Britain football to opening win at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes went on the road in Week 1 to try and gain early momentum in 2022 – something they weren’t able to do at any point last season. The rushing tandem of senior Cam Bond and junior Cayden Hill were the difference in New Britain’s first win of the season, 38-25. “It wasn’t perfect,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “But we got what we wanted.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain football using 'do your job' approach in Week 1 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes begin their journey back from the basement of the CCC-Tier 1 standings tonight in Middletown against the Blue Dragons – a rematch from last season. The Blue Dragons took the win last October with flying colors, winning by a final score...
New Britain Herald
Southington Herald
The forest fire danger level is as low as it has been all summer. Following multiple days of rainy, cooler weather,…. Southington police report the following: Alexis Adniel Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 27 with first degree criminal…. Wednesday 09/07/2022. Posted: 07 September 2022 [12:35...
Eyewitness News
Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Newington hosts Southington in Week 1 CCC heavyweight football bout
NEWINGTON – Perhaps the best matchup in the entire Central Connecticut Conference will go down in Newington tonight between the Nor’easters and the Southington Blue Knights. Both sides are coming off 7-3 regular seasons in 2021 as well as a playoff berth for the Blue Knights. Southington came...
New Britain Herald
Paul James Neill
On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Paul James Neill of New Britain, beloved son of the late William and Jeanne (Gabes) Neill of New Britain, passed away at the LTACH Care One @ Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ, after a short illness. Paul was born in New Britain on Oct....
NewsTimes
Plan b restaurant coming to downtown Hartford with burgers, beer and bourbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Plan b, a Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis on burgers, beer and bourbon, is about to have its first Hartford city address. The newest location will join the restaurant lineup in Hartford's Front Street development, taking over...
New Britain Herald
Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road
BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Britain Herald
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette
Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
There’s a buzz among the West Indian Community for a new non-stop flight from BDL to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — People are circling the date on their calendars for the take-off of a new non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica. Beginning this December Spirit Airlines will make the route available. The flight will not just be about sun and fun as it’s opening the door for big commerce. […]
New Britain Herald
Nina T. Noga
Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
New Britain Herald
Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer
NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington
NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Hartford cannabis business owner expects ‘budding’ industry to thrive
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Anticipation is building in the cannabis industry—with adult-use sales expected by the end of the year. One Hartford cannabis business owner is confident this budding industry will thrive in Connecticut. “We’ve only begun to tap into the power of the plant, and what it can do,” Tiana Hercules, founder and CEO […]
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
New Britain Herald
Jersey Mike's Subs opens new location in Southington, kicks off fundraiser
SOUTHINGTON – Jersey Mike’s Subs opened its doors Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and fundraiser kick off. Jersey Mike’s Area Director and Operating Partner Chad Faulkner selected “Where Angels Play Foundation” as the recipient for all money raised at the fundraising event from Sept. 7-11.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Eladio Gonzalez, 39, 235 East St., New Britain, traffic control signals, operate mv without license, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered mv, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Jessica M. Bessette, 33, 30 Harding St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, violation of protective order. Julio Damien Sanchez, 20, 36 Wakefield Ct....
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Comments / 1