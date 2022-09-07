ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ocasio-Cortez says ‘we need men to be speaking up’ about abortion rights

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CQsP_0hlvQAmO00
Greg Nash Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is seen during a press conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022 to discuss the Puerto Rico Status Act.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said that men needed to advocate for women in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In an interview with GQ published online Wednesday, the progressive firebrand said that it takes groups that aren’t affected by an issue to speak up for those who are often marginalized.

“But we know that when white folks take up space and say the right thing in rooms of other white people, that is the most shifting activity that can happen, more sometimes than any protest or any person writing a letter to the editor or anything like that. And we need men to be speaking up in that way as well,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“But I think men, sometimes they think, I’m not a woman. This doesn’t affect me the most.”

Her comments were part of a sweeping feature in GQ, highlighting her ascension as a leading progressive on Congress, her struggles with both parties and the recent overturning of Roe.

Ocasio-Cortez said that men are also adversely impacted by the patriarchy, adding that they, too, benefit from the advancement of women’s rights, like the right to abortion.

“For almost every woman that has gotten an abortion, there’s a man who has either been affected or liberated by that abortion too,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She also cited higher completed suicide rates and lower counts of doctor visits among men, underscoring a societal “stigma around men being vulnerable” that she asserted holds both men and women back.

“In this moment it’s really only going to be the vulnerability of men, and men talking to other men, that gives us the greatest hope of shifting things the fastest, soonest,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The second-term congresswoman, who rocketed to political stardom when she ousted incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the state’s 2018 Democratic primary, also responded to a question about running for president.

Her experience as a congresswoman, she told GQ, showed her “how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women” and women of color in particular.

“People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. … And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center. This grip of patriarchy affects all of us, not just women; men, as I mentioned before, but also, ideologically, there’s an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places.”

Comments / 8

Klove77545
2d ago

It's not right to take a life. If you do not want the child you shouldn't play with that type of fire what do you think's going to happen when you do those things. Be responsible for your actions. Give the child up for adoption that would be the responsible thing to do.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Republican trips up on basic anatomy while trying to attack Kamala Harris on abortion

A Salt Lake County councilman was left facing Twitter ratios and the mockery of social media after he attempted to swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris over the issue of abortion.The awkward exchange began with a tweet from Ms Harris on Saturday that declared the Biden administration’s support for abortion rights and decried the GOP efforts to roll those rights back as an attempt to take away women’s bodily autonomy.“Let us be clear: We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Crowley
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marco Rubio says he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest: ‘Human life is worthy of protection’

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in an interview that he does not support abortion in the cases of rape and incest in an interview Thursday evening. Mr Rubio, who is up for reelection in 2022, was asked by CBS4 News in Miami’s Jim DeFede whether he opposed abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and human trafficking. “I believe that abortion is the killing of an unborn human being and that all human beings are entitled to the dignity and protection of life,” he said.Mr Rubio added that he would support bills that ban abortion which have...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Women Of Color#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Congress Will Vote On Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage Rights

With their base energized after the Supreme Court struck down national abortion access protections, Democrats are pushing to vote on a marriage bill ahead of midterm elections. And in Colorado, can this Republican Senate candidate — who recognizes Joe Biden's election win and believes in limited access to abortion — unseat a Democratic incumbent?
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

688K+
Followers
81K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy