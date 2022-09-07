Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Parkersburg News and Sentinel. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Addiction: Momentum on our side but battles remain. There’s nothing to celebrate in news that the number of drug overdose deaths is increasing across the country. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Provision Drug Overdose Death Counts did hold one piece of positive news for West Virginia. We are one of only six states in the country that showed improvement in decreasing the number of overdose deaths over the past year.
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday court arguments. At issue is a proposal to allow those age 21 and older to...
Georgia trooper trainee dies after collapsing after training
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper cadet has died during training. The state Department of Public Safety said Friday that Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree died at a hospital after collapsing Thursday at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forysth. The department said in a statement that...
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
Oregon adopts Calif fire tactic, shuts power amid high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather,...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Take action, each of us, to fight mosquito-borne disease. Louisiana’s unofficial state bird is not only an annoyance but can carry deadly West Nile virus. With a lot of rain lately, the people of Louisiana need to do what they can to stop its spread.
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word “squaw” from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
Deal reached with strikers at 4 Pennsylvania nursing homes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers' union said. Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back...
Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions
DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of...
LETTERS: TxDOT investment will benefit economy; children watch and learn from us
The Texas Department of Transportation is making a historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state. During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Ashland Daily Independent. September 7, 2022. This particular editorial will not pertain to any political views and it is not meant to display allegiance to either side of the political spectrum. That being said, what in the world is Donald Trump thinking?. The former President is scheduled to hold a...
Hogan donors give nearly 4 times as much to Moore as Cox
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from...
State agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement following allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges...
Somali American legislative candidate poised to make history
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race. Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers' withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat.
Perdue in chancellor debut: Georgia universities to aim high
ATLANTA (AP) — Sonny Perdue stopped by the Georgia capitol on Friday on the morning of his 50th wedding anniversary to pick up some jewelry – his medallion of office — as he was officially invested as chancellor of the University System of Georgia while declaring his goal that the system be recognized as the best in the nation.
Ray Perryman: Service-oriented economy thriving in Texas
Despite the importance of its energy, food, and fiber, the Texas economy is increasingly services oriented. This outcome is not surprising given the sophisticated nature of the state’s industrial base; it’s a pattern common to every highly developed economy. Let’s examine past and expected future trends. You...
Colorado recall effort OK'd for state senator who quit GOP
DENVER (AP) — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party's embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election. Colorado's secretary of...
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico's Baja peninsula
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay made landfall on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday before weakening into a tropical storm as it traveled on a path forecasters said might bring its rains to southernmost California by the weekend. The storm’s maximum sustained winds weakened...
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. September 7, 2022. Editorial: Ending the MTA mask mandate: another pathetic Hochul move. “Starting today, masks will be optional,” Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday — cheerily oblivious to the fact that they already were. Only a third of the straphangers wore masks on our D...
