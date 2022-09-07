Read full article on original website
Navasota Examiner
Three arrested following pursuit
At approximately 5:40 p.m., Grimes County Constable Wes Male reported that a male driving a white colored vehicle at the 500 block of Laredo Street was displaying a firearm and threatening citizens. Navasota Police Officers searched the area and spotted the vehicle traveling at the 800 block of Laredo Street....
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
KBTX.com
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones,...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
fox7austin.com
2 men arrested, charged for possession of controlled substance in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested and charged for possession of a controlled substance in Fayette County. On Sept. 6, around noon, deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-10 westbound at the 660 MM near Flatonia. The deputy made contact with the driver and detected several criminal indicators...
wtaw.com
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital
A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond. A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas. A good...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097
At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
wtaw.com
Traffic Stop By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Leads To An Arrest For Possessing “Criminal Instruments” And Driving With An Invalid License With Three Convictions
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup last Friday during the noon hour for having an outdated tag and not having a front license plate. The arrest report also stated that the truck matches the description of one that was used in recent tire and wheel thefts. And...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License Has Six Prior Convictions And Is Awaiting Two Trials
A Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions and awaiting trials in two other cases. 31 year old Anthony Tabares was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 13 years following his arrest Monday during the midnight hour near Henderson Park.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be local law enforcement officials and threatening arrest unless they receive payment. Hanak said the sheriff’s office was notified this (Friday) morning that an elderly couple was called by someone claiming to be Washington County...
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered
A Brazos County Constable Deputy uncovered a stolen vehicle, illegal narcotics and over $70,000 in cash during a traffic stop just outside of Navasota. Brazos County Precinct 3 Deputy, Andrew Drake, was patrolling the 27000 block of Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota when he observed a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck displaying fraudulent paper tags on the rear bumper. Knowing fraudulent dealers victimize unknowing car buyers in this manner, as well as, criminals using this tactic to mask criminal activity, Drake initiated a traffic stop.
KBTX.com
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area
The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THIEVES HIT MONTGOMERY APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Thieves hit the Montgomery Chase Apartments at 19788 SH 105 Thursday night cutting the catalytic converters from a resident s Toyota Tacoma Truck.
