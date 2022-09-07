Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Matadors Head to Texas/Mexico Border Friday Night
(Laredo) — The Seguin Matador football team will travel down to the Texas/Mexico border on Friday night to take on the Laredo United Longhorns. It’s the the second straight week the Mats will face a 6A opponent after taking on New Braunfels last week. Friday night’s game is...
KSAT 12
Hays CISD officials address ‘blatant racism’ at varsity volleyball game against Comal ISD
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with Hays Consolidated Independent School District have responded to allegations of racism at a recent varsity volleyball match against Comal Independent School District’s Canyon High School. “The experience left our Hawks volleyball players distraught, but they have chosen to be strong together, as...
seguintoday.com
2022 TLU Athletics Hall of Fame, Wall of Honor Class Announced
SEGUIN, Texas — Six members of the Texas Lutheran community have been selected to join the Texas Lutheran Athletics Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. The TLU Athletics Hall of Fame is an elite group of alumni and coaches who demonstrated outstanding performance and achievement in athletic competition while representing Texas Lutheran University.The newest members of the Texas Lutheran Athletics Hall of Fame are former TLU men’s golfer Ryan Kiel ’11, former TLU baseball players Jacob Kaase ’12, Ryan Nokelby ’10, Brad Orosey ’12; and former TLU women’s track and field sprinter Destiney Jones ’12. They will be joined in the class by David Doerfler – who will be enshrined on the TLU Athletics Leadership Wall of Honor.The Class of 2022 will be honored in a ceremony on campus Saturday, September 24, 2022, and will be honored at halftime of the Homecoming football game between the Bulldogs and Sul Ross State University. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.
While Texas Preps For The Goliath of Alabama, Mack Brown Makes History In Atlanta
The Texas Longhorns will play host to Alabama on Saturday in a rematch of the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama prevailed over Texas in the infamous "Colt got hurt" game, which now has about a dozen nicknames for it. The Longhorns and Tide have yet to run it back...
ballparkdigest.com
Debate continues over location of new Missions ballpark
Continue to debate possible locations for a new Missions ballpark, with the discussion expanding to once again include the University of Texas at San Antonio. Two potential sites have been discussed for a new San Antonio Missions (Double-A; Texas League) ballpark, including a downtown location near the San Pedro Creek area that would be part of urban development. Also mentioned is the former Lone Star Brewery site south of downtown, a more logistically challenging site. (With little development spinoff possible for Wolff Stadium, upgrading that facility isn’t under consideration.)
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
enchantingtexas.com
26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels
New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine to open first Boerne store in October
The opening date will be announced later.
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
foxsanantonio.com
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
tpr.org
New Braunfels High School begins releasing students following lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precaution after it received an anonymous tip regarding a threat at the school. New Braunfels ISD said on Facebook it has begun releasing students to Unicorn Stadium as the building is being cleared. The district says no threat has been found.
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents
SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the evangelical church will now rent an empty district building eight miles from the campus.
fox7austin.com
12-year-old girl arrested for threatening note found at Lockhart Junior High
LOCKHART, Texas - A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a threatening note was found at Lockhart Junior High School. The note was found in a girls' restroom at the school, which led to an increased police presence at all Lockhart ISD campuses earlier this week, says the city of Lockhart.
San Antonio’s Bakery Lorraine bringing pastry goodness to Boerne with new store opening
The newest shop is expected to open in October and will be the SA-based business' sixth location.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
