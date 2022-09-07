SEGUIN, Texas — Six members of the Texas Lutheran community have been selected to join the Texas Lutheran Athletics Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. The TLU Athletics Hall of Fame is an elite group of alumni and coaches who demonstrated outstanding performance and achievement in athletic competition while representing Texas Lutheran University.The newest members of the Texas Lutheran Athletics Hall of Fame are former TLU men’s golfer Ryan Kiel ’11, former TLU baseball players Jacob Kaase ’12, Ryan Nokelby ’10, Brad Orosey ’12; and former TLU women’s track and field sprinter Destiney Jones ’12. They will be joined in the class by David Doerfler – who will be enshrined on the TLU Athletics Leadership Wall of Honor.The Class of 2022 will be honored in a ceremony on campus Saturday, September 24, 2022, and will be honored at halftime of the Homecoming football game between the Bulldogs and Sul Ross State University. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO