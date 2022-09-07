ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Matadors Head to Texas/Mexico Border Friday Night

(Laredo) — The Seguin Matador football team will travel down to the Texas/Mexico border on Friday night to take on the Laredo United Longhorns. It’s the the second straight week the Mats will face a 6A opponent after taking on New Braunfels last week. Friday night’s game is...
SEGUIN, TX
2022 TLU Athletics Hall of Fame, Wall of Honor Class Announced

SEGUIN, Texas — Six members of the Texas Lutheran community have been selected to join the Texas Lutheran Athletics Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. The TLU Athletics Hall of Fame is an elite group of alumni and coaches who demonstrated outstanding performance and achievement in athletic competition while representing Texas Lutheran University.The newest members of the Texas Lutheran Athletics Hall of Fame are former TLU men’s golfer Ryan Kiel ’11, former TLU baseball players Jacob Kaase ’12, Ryan Nokelby ’10, Brad Orosey ’12; and former TLU women’s track and field sprinter Destiney Jones ’12. They will be joined in the class by David Doerfler – who will be enshrined on the TLU Athletics Leadership Wall of Honor.The Class of 2022 will be honored in a ceremony on campus Saturday, September 24, 2022, and will be honored at halftime of the Homecoming football game between the Bulldogs and Sul Ross State University. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.
SEGUIN, TX
Debate continues over location of new Missions ballpark

Continue to debate possible locations for a new Missions ballpark, with the discussion expanding to once again include the University of Texas at San Antonio. Two potential sites have been discussed for a new San Antonio Missions (Double-A; Texas League) ballpark, including a downtown location near the San Pedro Creek area that would be part of urban development. Also mentioned is the former Lone Star Brewery site south of downtown, a more logistically challenging site. (With little development spinoff possible for Wolff Stadium, upgrading that facility isn’t under consideration.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos

The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
SAN MARCOS, TX
26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels

New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels High School begins releasing students following lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precaution after it received an anonymous tip regarding a threat at the school. New Braunfels ISD said on Facebook it has begun releasing students to Unicorn Stadium as the building is being cleared. The district says no threat has been found.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

