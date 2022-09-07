Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church
PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
whvoradio.com
HCC to Unveil bell hooks Statue on September 25
Hopkinsville Community College plans to unveil a statute honoring Hopkinsville native, activist, and author bell hooks on what would have been her 70th birthday later this month. There will be a ticketed, catered luncheon by Chef Teka and Southern Belle Catering on Sunday, September 25 at 1:30 in the Anderson...
whvoradio.com
STEM Night Organized For Trigg Schools
Now in her second year as a digital learning coach for the district, Trigg County Schools’ Melissa Gilkey has created a “STEM Night” and placed it under her wing. Planned from 4-6 PM Tuesday, September 13, in the Elementary School Gym, students from all grades are invited to come learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics — and in unique, targeted and interesting ways.
14news.com
Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man has new plans for an old school building in Henderson County. The Corydon School building that sits off Highway 60 has been vacant for 30 years. It was purchased at an auction last month by Sam Cornett and plans are being made to...
whvoradio.com
VFW Golf Tournament Saturday, 9-11 Remembrance Sunday
VFW Post 1913 will partner with the Hopkinsville Eagles Club to raise money Saturday, with the post to commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Sunday afternoon. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says there are still a few slots available to play in the golf tournament that will be held Saturday at Western Hills Golf Course.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Trigg County Community Shredding Day Set For September 24
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a free Community Shredding Day, set for Saturday, September 24 in the Cadiz Dino Lube parking lot at 134 Merchant Street. The hours: 9 AM until noon, and it’s open to individuals and businesses in need. A maximum of 10 bank-sized...
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
WBKO
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
whvoradio.com
Tractors, Engines, And More Coming To Cherokee Park This Weekend
A host of tractors, small engines, cars, and more will be on display at the Cherokee Park Show Grounds Friday and Saturday during the annual Hopkinsville Antique Tractor and Engine Show. Organizers Howard Jones and Mike Chapman previewed the show with the News Edge. Jones says the show includes a...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
kentuckytoday.com
This female PK making difference at Trigg County
CADIZ, Ky. (KT) – PK has a double meaning for Olivia Noffsinger. Not only is she a Pastor’s Kid – the daughter of Southside Baptist Senior Pastor Kyle Noffsinger and wife April – but she’s also the placekicker for the Trigg County High School football team.
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
whvoradio.com
State Mowing Crews to Finish 2022 Work in the Coming Weeks
State work crews will wrap up the summer mowing season along state highways this week. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contract mowing crews are already on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall counties this week.
Funerals set for 3 that passed in Smith Mills shooting
SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people that died in the Smith Mills shooting Saturday night. Arianna Ziebell‘s service is being held 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Greg Pimlott officiating. Her visitation will be from 10 a.m. until […]
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
whvoradio.com
Cindy Campbell Named Hopkinsville High Principal
Christian County Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel has selected Cindy Campbell as the principal of Hopkinsville High School. Campbell has been serving as interim principal of the school since April. Campbell is a graduate of Christian County High School, and she has spent her 25-year career in the school system. She...
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
