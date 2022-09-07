Now in her second year as a digital learning coach for the district, Trigg County Schools’ Melissa Gilkey has created a “STEM Night” and placed it under her wing. Planned from 4-6 PM Tuesday, September 13, in the Elementary School Gym, students from all grades are invited to come learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics — and in unique, targeted and interesting ways.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO