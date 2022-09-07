Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings

Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape
A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
PHOTOS: Ellensburg wins 7-0 in double overtime against Davis in football
Action from Ellensburg vs. Davis football Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima, Wash.
Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long
Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
WA student test scores improve, but still not at pre-pandemic levels
Spring test results are in, and K-12 test scores are experiencing a small bounce back after significant declines stemming from the pandemic. Overall, 37.7% of students across the state and across grade levels reached math standards this spring, and 50.7% reached English standards. That's a 7-point increase in math, and a 3-point boost in English compared to scores from testing done in the fall of 2021.
