northernstar.info
IN PICTURES: Corner to Corner Sept. 15th
DeKALB – When walking across campus from class to class, it may be difficult to appreciate the many things that happen around us. In the gallery above, Multimedia Editor Sean Reed spends an hour walking across campus, capturing the everyday occurrences of our campus through the lens of their camera.
northernstar.info
Center for Black Studies, RAMP to host presentation
DeKALB — The NIU Center for Black Studies and RAMP will host a presentation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Regency Room at the Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Avenue. The presentation, Intersectionality of Disability and Race. will feature speakers Joseph Flynn, NIU associate professor...
northernstar.info
That Time I… took a road trip to Utah
Our story out west begins as every good road trip story does — in a tightly packed SUV unable to see out the back window. My three public school besties and I, with our freshly shaven faces, set off west from DeKalb to Utah: The Beehive State. 21 hours...
northernstar.info
DeKalb day planner: Sept. 17
If you are looking for something to do in DeKalb, here are some events happening this Saturday. Before the Huskie football game, come have some pregame fun in parking lot C3 near the Convocation Center. Tailgating starts around 11 a.m. Bring your car, food and tailgating gear, and get ready to support the Huskies!
northernstar.info
Men’s golf place 12th in weather-shortened Badger Invite
DeKALB — The men’s golf team competed in their first event of the season on Sunday, kicking off a three-day-long Badger Invitational, where they finished 12th place after being in fourth place the round prior. The final score for the Huskies was an even par, while the winners of the tournament Texas A&M finished 20 under par.
northernstar.info
Newman Catholic Student Center welcomes new resident priest
DeKALB — The Newman Catholic Student Center has a new resident priest who is ready to preach to the NIU student body. Rev. Sean Grismer, the new priest in residence, has been living at the Newman Center since mid-June. Prior to being here on campus, Grismer was an associate pastor at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park. Grismer said that going from preaching in a typical city like Loves Park to being on campus has been an adjustment.
northernstar.info
City Council: Construction to widen Peace Road to begin this fall
DeKALB — At their Sept. 12 meeting, the DeKalb City Council approved the initiative to widen Peace Road and improve safety within the area of construction. Peace Road will be widened to four lanes from the tollway to Macom Drive. This is the first part in a multi-year plan...
northernstar.info
This weekend in Huskie sports: Sept. 16-18
DeKALB — NIU Athletics is loaded with exciting competition and action all weekend long. Friday serves up the start of the action with volleyball in a home showdown against the University of Rhode Island. The national television action doesn’t stop there though, with football hosting a Southeastern Conference school....
northernstar.info
NIU students deserve to know what their fees pay for
Northern Illinois University’s affordable tuition is an appealing and recognizable feature of the school. However, when the “general fee” charged to students each semester amounts to 22.27% of the cost of tuition – and is only the beginning of the semester fees demanded of students – it’s important to know where your money is going.
