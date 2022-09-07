Read full article on original website
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
fox35orlando.com
Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
playgroundmagazine.com
The Best Chocolate Shops in Orlando
Calling all chocolate lovers … Here’s a list of our favorite chocolate places to Go PLAY with your family in Orlando. Take the factory adventure tour through the history of chocolate, try a chocolate drink (how it was originally enjoyed) then make your very own chocolate bar. A must-do for all Orlandoans!
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
wogx.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
click orlando
Only comedians in the building: Steve Martin, Martin Short to make Orlando tour stop
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may know these famous funnymen friends from “Three Amigos!” “Father of the Bride,” and most recently, “Only Murders in the Building.”. But critically acclaimed comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their punchlines to Orlando as part of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour.
Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando
The restaurant is also opening in Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach.
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando runners react to alleged attack on popular Little Econ Greenway Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a woman was attacked at the Little Econ Greenway Trail while jogging this week, other runners have safety top of mind. "Kind of hit me close to home when I heard about that story, because that is a trail I run on," said Heather Schulz, a marathon runner in Orlando.
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
WJCL
Man goes viral with hilariously realistic 'taking toddler to Disney' video
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is going viral online for his too-realistic video showing what it's like to take a toddler to Disney. The man posted the video under the handle "cocoabrowntravels," and said his little Sleeping Beauty "couldn't hang" at Cinderella's Castle after a long day of traveling to Disney World.
fox35orlando.com
'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando
Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes
Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
fox35orlando.com
Nurse saves baby on Spirit flight to Orlando: 'Your heart falls and you spring into action'
FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette witnessed the heroic actions of a nurse as she saved a baby that had stopped breathing while on a flight bound for Orlando. Tamara Panzino was able to revive the three-month-old with oxygen and chest compressions.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
weddingchicks.com
This Fabulous, Florida Wedding Has All of the Class Without Being Stuffy
Chris and Natalia met on Cinco de Mayo in Orlando through mutual friends from college. Natalia had just graduated from UF the weekend prior and was getting ready to move down to Miami for work, so she was definitely not expecting to meet her future husband that weekend! After two and a half years of long distance, they ended up moving up to Orlando in 2019 and getting engaged at the Biltmore in early December during a trip to Asheville.
click orlando
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida. Here’s what we know so far
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has left a big mark on the restaurant industry in recent years and now he is expanding his culinary footprint into Central Florida. O’Neil’s Big Chicken restaurant franchise is set to open 45 stores in Florida, according to a LinkedIn...
webbweekly.com
Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73
Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73, of Orlando, FL died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Advent Health Hospice Care in Orlando. Born August 28, 1949 in Anchorage, AK, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Donna (Hughes) Thomas. Linda’s home was open to everyone, and her hospitality made them...
