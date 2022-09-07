ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
fox35orlando.com

Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
playgroundmagazine.com

The Best Chocolate Shops in Orlando

Calling all chocolate lovers … Here’s a list of our favorite chocolate places to Go PLAY with your family in Orlando. Take the factory adventure tour through the history of chocolate, try a chocolate drink (how it was originally enjoyed) then make your very own chocolate bar. A must-do for all Orlandoans!
click orlando

Only comedians in the building: Steve Martin, Martin Short to make Orlando tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may know these famous funnymen friends from “Three Amigos!” “Father of the Bride,” and most recently, “Only Murders in the Building.”. But critically acclaimed comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their punchlines to Orlando as part of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour.
fox35orlando.com

'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando

Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
BoardingArea

Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes

Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
weddingchicks.com

This Fabulous, Florida Wedding Has All of the Class Without Being Stuffy

Chris and Natalia met on Cinco de Mayo in Orlando through mutual friends from college. Natalia had just graduated from UF the weekend prior and was getting ready to move down to Miami for work, so she was definitely not expecting to meet her future husband that weekend! After two and a half years of long distance, they ended up moving up to Orlando in 2019 and getting engaged at the Biltmore in early December during a trip to Asheville.
webbweekly.com

Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73

Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73, of Orlando, FL died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Advent Health Hospice Care in Orlando. Born August 28, 1949 in Anchorage, AK, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Donna (Hughes) Thomas. Linda’s home was open to everyone, and her hospitality made them...
