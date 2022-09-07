Chris and Natalia met on Cinco de Mayo in Orlando through mutual friends from college. Natalia had just graduated from UF the weekend prior and was getting ready to move down to Miami for work, so she was definitely not expecting to meet her future husband that weekend! After two and a half years of long distance, they ended up moving up to Orlando in 2019 and getting engaged at the Biltmore in early December during a trip to Asheville.

