Suffolk County, NY

wamc.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk to Offer Updated Booster Doses

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Health Services received 200 doses of the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent boosters and will be administering them next week at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday, September 12, and Thursday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police warn of 'rainbow fentanyl’ pills aimed at kids

Nassau County police are alerting the public to the alarming trend of brightly colored versions of fentanyl known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. Police say the drug is bright-colored pills and powders sometimes designed to resemble sidewalk chalk. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has noticed an increase in use of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022

(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
MONTAUK, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man

Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

Bathing advisory issued at 63 Suffolk beaches due to heavy rainfall

The Suffolk County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 county beaches. The advisory is based on the potential that there could be the presence of bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches are located in areas of heavy stormwater runoff after Monday's rainfall. Health...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NBC New York

3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse

Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students

LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development

The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

More Than 500 Stung By Jellyfish On Long Island Beaches

More than 500 people were stung by jellyfish over the holiday weekend when thousands of the sea animals athered along the shore break at Long Island beaches. The majority of those stung were in Suffolk County at Robert Moses Beach Park in Babylon where thousands were spotted along the shoreline on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to George Gorman, of New York State Parks Department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

