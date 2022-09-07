Read full article on original website
NBC New York
West Nile Virus Found in Another NY County, Bringing Case Total to 5
Health officials in Westchester County reported their first case of the West Nile virus in a human this year, two days after Suffolk County confirmed its second case, as they sought to remind people once again of simple measures they can take to avoid mosquito bites. The infected person is...
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
wamc.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk to Offer Updated Booster Doses
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Health Services received 200 doses of the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent boosters and will be administering them next week at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday, September 12, and Thursday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die
The family spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress. Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.
News 12
Police warn of 'rainbow fentanyl’ pills aimed at kids
Nassau County police are alerting the public to the alarming trend of brightly colored versions of fentanyl known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. Police say the drug is bright-colored pills and powders sometimes designed to resemble sidewalk chalk. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has noticed an increase in use of...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man
Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
27east.com
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
News 12
Bathing advisory issued at 63 Suffolk beaches due to heavy rainfall
The Suffolk County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 county beaches. The advisory is based on the potential that there could be the presence of bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches are located in areas of heavy stormwater runoff after Monday's rainfall. Health...
wshu.org
Suffolk County reviews how Hochul’s new gun laws apply to its pistol permit process
Police and sheriff departments that handle pistol permits on Long Island are still reviewing how the state’s new gun laws that went into effect last week apply to their licensing process. Legal experts expect the rollout of the new rules will be slow. Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the Concealed...
NBC New York
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
3 dead after car crashes into utility pole by Long Island firehouse
Three men were killed when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Long Island Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
Register Citizen
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
longisland.com
SCPD: Man Suffers Medical Event and Dies after Melville Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash after a man suffered an apparent medical emergency, crashed his vehicle and died in Melville on Thursday. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van westbound on the Long Island Expressway, just west of exit 49, when his...
fox5ny.com
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
wshu.org
Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development
The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
More Than 500 Stung By Jellyfish On Long Island Beaches
More than 500 people were stung by jellyfish over the holiday weekend when thousands of the sea animals athered along the shore break at Long Island beaches. The majority of those stung were in Suffolk County at Robert Moses Beach Park in Babylon where thousands were spotted along the shoreline on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to George Gorman, of New York State Parks Department.
