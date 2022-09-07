Read full article on original website
Shawano County Republican Party endorses write-in candidate over primary winner
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a turn of events, the Shawano County Republican Party has decided to support Dean Neubert for the 6th Assembly. According to a Facebook Post, the Shawano County Republican Party will now support Dean Neubert, a write-in candidate rather than Peter Schmidt. Neubert announced...
Several community members show their support for Line 5 relocation project
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Small businesses, labor leaders, tribal members, and residents gathered outside of the UA Local 400 Office and Training Center on Thursday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron Counties. The relocation project, which is...
Estate planning from Hooper Law Office
(WFRV) – An Estate Plan is an act of love and one of the most important decisions you can make to provide for your family and the people you care about. Yet, surveys commonly estimate that anywhere from 50-67% of Americans do not have an Estate Plan in place.
Menasha PD joins ‘community program’ where people can register surveillance cams for canvassing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The growing popularity of personal surveillance cameras on homes and workplaces has drastically changed the way officers ‘canvas’ a neighborhood, and the Menasha Police Department has announced its participation in the Community Camera Program to help streamline the process. When a crime occurs...
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
State program looks to employ women and minorities with criminal offenses
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Northeast Forward Service Trans program hosted its first “Redemption Summit.” The goal of the summit is to provide women and minorities with criminal offenses access to job opportunities in the construction industry. “For folks with criminal backgrounds, there are opportunities in...
Fond du Lac dedicates $5 million to new football stadium
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Cardinals will have a brand new ‘nest’ for its football team to call home, and it’s made of turf. The Fond du Lac School District shared that the Board of Education committed up to $5.3 million to the construction of a new football stadium.
Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
Public to vote on grant for live music series in Green Bay, 36 communities remain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A free outdoor music series could be coming to Green Bay in 2023 but it depends on a public vote. On Broadway, Inc. hopes to qualify as one of the top 20 finalists during the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Green Bay Grant Awards.
‘It was priceless’: Appleton man gets wish fulfilled through ThedaCare program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease recently got a wish he’s wanted for almost a lifetime. ThedaCare staff explained the journey started when James Knott asked his husband, Gary Gustafson. what he wanted for his birthday. Gary said he wanted to ride in a black Corvette convertible.
Menominee Youth Services hosts athletic shoe drive
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Youth Services is collecting donations for children’s athletic shoes. This year-long drive helps young athletes by giving them the proper footwear. The organization feels this will make a big impact in the community. Adolescent Health Educator Camay Lyons says, “Some families are taking...
Farming through the ages at the Mid-Lakes Thresheree this weekend at Pinecrest Historical Village
(WFRV) – Experience the roots of Wisconsin Agriculture and learn about farming through the ages. Local 5 Live gets details on the Mid-Lakes Thresheree, this weekend at Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc. Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:. Mid-Lakes Thresheree. Saturday, September 10, 202210:00 AM. Sunday, September 11, 20224:00 PM. Manitowoc County...
VFW in Menasha hoping to help community with 4th annual food drive
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – VFW Nicolet Post 2126 is hosting its 4th annual food drive on Thursday and Friday to help out local food pantries alongside the Boys and Girls Club. According to officials, the VFW was able to donate items to eight different pantries in addition to the Boys and Girls Club.
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding breaks ground on new machine shop in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shipbuilding and repair giant of the Great Lakes, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS), broke ground on a new 19,000 sq. ft. machine shop at their Sturgeon Bay location today. The new 300-foot-long building will provide shipbuilders access to two overhead cranes capable of lifting 5...
The 10th Frame 20-year celebration this Saturday in Appleton
(WFRV) – Bowling, food, and fun in the valley has been going strong for 20 years. Chad and Sarah with the 10th Frame give viewers details on their 20th anniversary party happening this weekend. The celebration includes food trucks, live music, food, and drinks all day long. It starts...
Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce: Helping small businesses grow
(WFRV) – There’s a new tool to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Fox Cities. Jim Wickersham from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce visited Local 5 Live along with Andrew Schmitz with details on the connect free membership, plus we get an introduction to Andrew’s company Micronet.
Fall Art Block Party tomorrow in downtown Green Bay
(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art. Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Art Block Party on Cedar. Thursday,...
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
Celebrate gameday with a loaded Bloody Mary from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – It’s a drink and a meal all in one. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s with a closer look at their Bloody Mary options, all part of their gameday fun – and how you may be able to win some Packers tickets. Parker John’s...
