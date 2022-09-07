ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Several community members show their support for Line 5 relocation project

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Small businesses, labor leaders, tribal members, and residents gathered outside of the UA Local 400 Office and Training Center on Thursday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron Counties. The relocation project, which is...
IRON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Estate planning from Hooper Law Office

(WFRV) – An Estate Plan is an act of love and one of the most important decisions you can make to provide for your family and the people you care about. Yet, surveys commonly estimate that anywhere from 50-67% of Americans do not have an Estate Plan in place.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Elections
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State program looks to employ women and minorities with criminal offenses

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Northeast Forward Service Trans program hosted its first “Redemption Summit.” The goal of the summit is to provide women and minorities with criminal offenses access to job opportunities in the construction industry. “For folks with criminal backgrounds, there are opportunities in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac dedicates $5 million to new football stadium

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Cardinals will have a brand new ‘nest’ for its football team to call home, and it’s made of turf. The Fond du Lac School District shared that the Board of Education committed up to $5.3 million to the construction of a new football stadium.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Person
Eric Genrich
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Youth Services hosts athletic shoe drive

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Youth Services is collecting donations for children’s athletic shoes. This year-long drive helps young athletes by giving them the proper footwear. The organization feels this will make a big impact in the community. Adolescent Health Educator Camay Lyons says, “Some families are taking...
KESHENA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farming through the ages at the Mid-Lakes Thresheree this weekend at Pinecrest Historical Village

(WFRV) – Experience the roots of Wisconsin Agriculture and learn about farming through the ages. Local 5 Live gets details on the Mid-Lakes Thresheree, this weekend at Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc. Details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:. Mid-Lakes Thresheree. Saturday, September 10, 202210:00 AM. Sunday, September 11, 20224:00 PM. Manitowoc County...
MANITOWOC, WI
#Mayor#Economy#Politics Local#Election Local#Wfrv#Assembly
wearegreenbay.com

VFW in Menasha hoping to help community with 4th annual food drive

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – VFW Nicolet Post 2126 is hosting its 4th annual food drive on Thursday and Friday to help out local food pantries alongside the Boys and Girls Club. According to officials, the VFW was able to donate items to eight different pantries in addition to the Boys and Girls Club.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The 10th Frame 20-year celebration this Saturday in Appleton

(WFRV) – Bowling, food, and fun in the valley has been going strong for 20 years. Chad and Sarah with the 10th Frame give viewers details on their 20th anniversary party happening this weekend. The celebration includes food trucks, live music, food, and drinks all day long. It starts...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce: Helping small businesses grow

(WFRV) – There’s a new tool to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Fox Cities. Jim Wickersham from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce visited Local 5 Live along with Andrew Schmitz with details on the connect free membership, plus we get an introduction to Andrew’s company Micronet.
APPLETON, WI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
wearegreenbay.com

Fall Art Block Party tomorrow in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art. Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Art Block Party on Cedar. Thursday,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI

