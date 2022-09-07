ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Swimmers, be warned: Bacteria levels, rip current risk remain high in Rehoboth on Thursday

By Emily Lytle, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 6 days ago

This story was updated once one water advisory was lifted Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, lifeguards and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control were still asking people to avoid swimming in parts of the ocean at Rehoboth Beach.

DNREC had lifted a recreational water advisory for high bacteria levels on the segment of beach from Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street, but one advisory remained through Friday and continued rip current risks meant lifeguards advised swimmers to go no deeper than their knees or ankles.

The remaining advisory was at the Virginia Avenue beach, which covers Pennsylvania to Baltimore Avenues, on the north side of the boardwalk.

While there were no water advisories in Dewey Beach, the town announced "dangerous surf conditions" Thursday morning. Because of erosion caused by waves hitting the beach this week, the town expected the ocean side of Dewey Beach to flood at high tide.

DNREC first issued two recreational water advisories in Rehoboth Beach on Wednesday as Delaware beaches were already seeing a high risk for rip currents amid rainy weather.

The state department issued a water advisory for the areas of Virginia Avenue (on the north side of the Boardwalk) and Rehoboth Avenue due to high levels of an indicator bacteria known as Enterococci.

These bacteria most likely come from wildlife feeding near the surf – such as shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals – or increased rainfall and waves like the past two days, according to DNREC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfHSG_0hlvPMKt00

The beaches remain open during water advisories, but the state department advises swimmers to be cautious and know that there could be potentially harmful bacteria in the water.

DNREC routinely tests recreational waters during the summer, and the water advisory will be lifted when the indicator bacteria levels lower within the "recreational water limits."

The area of Rehoboth Avenue has reported high levels of bacteria three other times this summer, and the Virginia Avenue beach had an advisory one other time this summer.

WATER ADVISORY: Water advisory for Rehoboth Beach lifted Wednesday afternoon after high bacteria levels

This is the sixth total water advisory for the Delaware beaches this summer, beating last year's five advisories, according to DNREC data.

Emily Lytle covers Sussex County from the inland towns to the beaches, with a focus on health-related issues. Got a story she should tell? Contact her at elytle@delmarvanow.com or 302-332-0370. Follow her on Twitter at @emily3lytle.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Swimmers, be warned: Bacteria levels, rip current risk remain high in Rehoboth on Thursday

firststateupdate.com

Wrong Way Rider Killed In Head-On Collison Sunday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway said Sturgis. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.
MILTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man accused of inappropriately touching 2 11-year-old girls in Rehoboth Beach, police say

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Rehoboth Beach say a man has been accused of inappropriately touching two 11-year-old girls on the beach on Monday. Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect.Police say it happened on the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.Police say the man swam underwater in the ocean and grabbed the girls while they were swimming.When people tried to confront him, he ran away.Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact Rehoboth Beach police.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

