Swimmers, be warned: Bacteria levels, rip current risk remain high in Rehoboth on Thursday

This story was updated once one water advisory was lifted Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, lifeguards and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control were still asking people to avoid swimming in parts of the ocean at Rehoboth Beach.

DNREC had lifted a recreational water advisory for high bacteria levels on the segment of beach from Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street, but one advisory remained through Friday and continued rip current risks meant lifeguards advised swimmers to go no deeper than their knees or ankles.

The remaining advisory was at the Virginia Avenue beach, which covers Pennsylvania to Baltimore Avenues, on the north side of the boardwalk.

While there were no water advisories in Dewey Beach, the town announced "dangerous surf conditions" Thursday morning. Because of erosion caused by waves hitting the beach this week, the town expected the ocean side of Dewey Beach to flood at high tide.

DNREC first issued two recreational water advisories in Rehoboth Beach on Wednesday as Delaware beaches were already seeing a high risk for rip currents amid rainy weather.

The state department issued a water advisory for the areas of Virginia Avenue (on the north side of the Boardwalk) and Rehoboth Avenue due to high levels of an indicator bacteria known as Enterococci.

These bacteria most likely come from wildlife feeding near the surf – such as shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals – or increased rainfall and waves like the past two days, according to DNREC.

The beaches remain open during water advisories, but the state department advises swimmers to be cautious and know that there could be potentially harmful bacteria in the water.

DNREC routinely tests recreational waters during the summer, and the water advisory will be lifted when the indicator bacteria levels lower within the "recreational water limits."

The area of Rehoboth Avenue has reported high levels of bacteria three other times this summer, and the Virginia Avenue beach had an advisory one other time this summer.

This is the sixth total water advisory for the Delaware beaches this summer, beating last year's five advisories, according to DNREC data.

