Read full article on original website
Related
'More precise policing' | Greensboro Police talk new license plate-reading cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department said license plate-reading cameras installed throughout the city are helping them solve crimes more efficiently, and now the department is adding more of the devices to city streets. GPD finished installing 10 of the license plate-reading cameras, made by Flock Safety, at...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro adding new license plate cameras
The city already has 10 Flock Safety cameras. Now 15 new ones are going up to help solve crimes faster.
DOT warns residents about a traffic ticket scam in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Department of Transportation is warning the public about a traffic ticket scam going around. City officials said someone got an email about a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro. The City of Greensboro said they do not does cameras to issue...
Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard, Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro down to 1 lane after crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane due to a crash on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police say someone may have been injured. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until further notice. At this time […]
Government Technology
Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads
(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
Wedding shoes stolen with the bride's wedding date fast approaching
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to identify a man they said stole a woman's wedding shoes on Sunday. According to Crime Stoppers, the size six shoes were stolen from an apartment complex on Pleasant Garden Rd. The shoes were purchased and delivered by Amazon...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greensboro police lead the way in railroad trespassing and safety education
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A North Carolina city is using education, rather than enforcement, to lead the way in railroad trespassing and safety awareness. The Greensboro Police Department’s ATV railroad trespass initiative focuses on a three-mile stretch of track downtown. N.C. State named that area as one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have a thought about roads? NCDOT wants to hear from you.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Do you wonder when the Greensboro Urban Loop might be finished? Do you have a thought about an intersection in need of an update? A road that is too narrow? Do you want to have a voice about what happens with Bryan Boulevard or I-73 north to the Virginia border? The […]
Car break-ins & insurance: what's covered & what isn't
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Broken glass was everywhere at a Greensboro apartment complex this week. Thieves broke into at least 10 cars. They smashed the windows of four cars, the other six cars had been left unlocked. This kind of thing happens in every city. So, the question is, if...
Several cars broken into at Huntsview Apartments in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a string of car break-ins at an apartment complex off Battleground Avenue. Police said 10 cars were broken into at Huntsview Apartments. Shattered glass could be seen from cars all across the complex. Police said six of the cars were unlocked and...
Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person. According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived. The victim was seriously injured and taken […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police filled the scene where a person was shot in Reidsville on Thursday evening. Reports of the shooting first came into the newsroom at about 9:30 p.m. The scene was still active at about 11 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened in the area of Circle Drive. Officers at […]
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
abc45.com
Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road.
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
wfmynews2.com
Kernersville Board of Aldermen vote to alter town noise ordinance
The updated include doubling the fine and a penalty for a certain number of violations in a period. The board still needs to approve the updated ordinance.
Comments / 0