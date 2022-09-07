ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
Government Technology

Greensboro, N.C., to Majorly Increase Surveillance of Roads

(TNS) — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night. The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
FOX8 News

Have a thought about roads? NCDOT wants to hear from you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Do you wonder when the Greensboro Urban Loop might be finished? Do you have a thought about an intersection in need of an update? A road that is too narrow? Do you want to have a voice about what happens with Bryan Boulevard or I-73 north to the Virginia border? The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy