Read full article on original website
Related
Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his...
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
$3.6 Million in Fentanyl Found During Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada
ELY, Nevada (KLIX)-State police in Nevada found millions of dollars worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop Monday north of Ely. A trooper pulled a car over on U.S. Highway 93 about 20 miles north of Ely for equipment violation, according to Nevada State Police. During the stop the trooper reported seeing signs of criminal activity and asked if the car could be searched, which the driver agreed to. Following a search of the car about 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found with the estimated street value of $3.6 million. A Nevada Game Warden assisted the trooper with the search. The suspect was arrested on multiple drug related crimes.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
KIVI-TV
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO — Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn and...
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
There's no denying that traditional gender roles have changed significantly over the past few decades. More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State?
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States
BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t
You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
Idaho's Population is not Just Growing... it's Changing
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data....
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
'Sins of Our Mother': Could Lori Vallow documentary impact jury selection?
BOISE, Idaho — On Sept. 14, the three-part documentary series "Sins of Our Mother" airs on Netflix. The docu-series is about Lori Vallow, who is charged with killing her two Rexburg kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Their remains were found on her current husband's property in 2020....
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
107.9 LITE FM
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4