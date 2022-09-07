ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
JEROME, ID
$3.6 Million in Fentanyl Found During Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada

ELY, Nevada (KLIX)-State police in Nevada found millions of dollars worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop Monday north of Ely. A trooper pulled a car over on U.S. Highway 93 about 20 miles north of Ely for equipment violation, according to Nevada State Police. During the stop the trooper reported seeing signs of criminal activity and asked if the car could be searched, which the driver agreed to. Following a search of the car about 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found with the estimated street value of $3.6 million. A Nevada Game Warden assisted the trooper with the search. The suspect was arrested on multiple drug related crimes.
