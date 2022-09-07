Read full article on original website
Mike Averill
Mike Averill, 71, of Riverton, Wyoming died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home in Riverton with family by his side. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m.,. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home. Military Honors will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Dennis Michael Averill was born...
Mary Obscherning Vircks
Mary Obscherning Vircks passed in the Lord’s care on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Help for Health Hospice Home. She was 89 years old. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander, Wyoming. Private Inurnment will take place a Mount Hope Cemetery.
Frances Lorraine Melton Jones
Lorraine Melton Jones passed away in her sleep due to natural causes on August 9, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1941, in Casper, Wyoming, the only child of Hazel Margaret Crews Melton and Charles F Melton. Lorraine grew up on a ranch near Edgerton, WY, attending schools in Midwest and Casper before the family moved to Riverton. She graduated from Riverton High School in 1959.
Wayne Major, Jr.
Wayne Major, Jr passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation Center in Riverton. He was 78 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8 at Davis Funeral Home with a viewing from nine to ten o’clock. Wayne was born April 26,...
Paws and Pearls Banquet Coming Saturday
The Paws and Pearls Banquet to benefit the PAWS for Life Animal League will be this Saturday, September 10, at 6:00 P.M. in the St. Margaret’s School Gym. The annual event funds the care and protection of animals in the Riverton area that are turned in or found abandoned until proper, forever homes can be located.
UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Students Take Career Trek to Seattle
Several University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences students participated in a career trek to Seattle, Wash., during their summer break. The four-day-long career trek offered a lineup of visits with companies spanning technology, energy and manufacturing that included Steve Huff Motorsports, Microsoft, TerraPower and Boeing, and provided an opportunity for UW students to network with companies and alumni.
“Weather Along the Trails” Presentation at Pioneer Museum Thursday, September 8
The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host this Wyoming Community Bank Discovery Speakers Series program Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 pm. Chris Jones from the National Weather Service presents “Weather Along the Trails”. “In the 1840’s and 50s it was estimated nearly one-half million emigrants traveled the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails. Each pioneer had one common, constant companion – the weather. Meteorologist Chris Jones with the National Weather Service will discuss the various challenges the weather posed – spring rains, a drier climate, wind, thunderstorms, and autumn snows – for these brave settlers of the West. A portion of this multimedia presentation will attempt to reconstruct the fateful snow storm encountered by the Willie and Martin Handcart companies.”
Proclamations issued Tuesday Night for Constitution Week and Hunger Awareness
Riverton Mayor Richard Gard issued two proclamations Tuesday night to representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution on the occasion of Constitution Week and to the Foundations for Nations in observance of Hunger Action Month. Constitution week:
An “Event-full” Weekend Ahead, includes Jalan Crossland Concert
There’s quite a bit of events and activities occurring this weekend, starting today. Here’s a list:. Saturday, September 10th Wyoming131 Gravel Grinder. 5:30 am-7 pm. A 131-mile cycling experience. Course weaves through Red Desert, Louis Lake Road (Forest Road 300) and ending in Lander. Saturday, September 10th Castle...
Cooler Today with Red Flag Warnings through 8 p.m.; Storms this afternoon
Cooler today and Friday, and smoky, but still very dry with Red Flag Warnings through 8 pm. A cold front moves through today bringing gusty winds. There will be showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide this afternoon through early Saturday. Today’s high temperatures are expected in the upper 70s for Dubois, the mid-to-upper 80s for Jeffrey City, Riverton, Lander Thermopolis and Worland, and 90 at Shoshoni.
Labor Day Fire Claims Building and Contents: No Injuries
Around 8:00 P.M. on Labor Day, a building on S. 2nd St. West was reported to be on fire. Upon arriving the Riverton Fire Department found a warehouse engulfed in flames. The Fire appeared to start in the South Bay of the storage structure owned by Tim Shaw of Riverton who was on scene Tuesday morning to survey the damage and make the proper notifications. The storage bays are rented by independent businesses and private parties for storage and automotive work.
Community Safety Meeting set Thursday Evening: What happens after you call 9-1-1?
A community Safety Meeting has been set for this Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frontier Ambulance Building in Riverton adjacent to SageWest Health Care Hospital. The meeting is being held in association with the Riverton Community Watch Program.
