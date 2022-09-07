Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
hendersonky.org
Experience Cates Farm this Fall!
Escape from city livin’ and take the slow road to one of Henderson, Kentucky’s favorite family farms– Cates Farm! ‘Tis the season for fun at the pumpkin patch, and Cates Farm has gone to great lengths to provide a cherished tradition for your family. Get to know our farm fresh community and learn why agricultural roots run deep in Henderson!
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
whvoradio.com
I24 Closed At KY/TN Line Friday Night/Saturday Morning
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 at the Tennessee state line will be closed Friday night/Saturday morning for a few hours. Officials say crews will be working to repair the damaged guardrail at the west fork of the Red River Bridge. Westbound traffic is already limited to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Wave 3
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of the commonwealth’s highest honors. Jeff Callaway was honored as a Kentucky Colonel on Wednesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media. The title is one of the highest honors bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.
wmay.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
KYTV
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Interesting Setup Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest round of stormy weather is slowly sinking away from us as we get in on a few decent weather days. This is ahead of another stormy setup that blows in for the weekend and early next week. That’s being pushed by a blast of fall air.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
Comments / 0