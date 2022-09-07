ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Young person shot on Domino Drive in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A young person was shot in the area of Domino Drive Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. Authorities said it happened just before 11 p.m. The person's condition or information regarding a suspect was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
LAKE HELEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Orlando men arrested for allegedly robbing two banks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men are facing armed robbery charges after they allegedly robbed two Fifth Third Banks three days apart in late August and early September. 36-year-old Robert Sweet and 20-year-old Markel Key were both linked to two robberies; one that occurred at a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando on August 30 and another robbery that occurred on September 2 in Apopka, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple says man tried to lure daughter into car

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A security camera captured the moments a suspicious vehicle drove in front of a Winter Garden home multiple times. A couple who lives in the home said the driver of that car attempted to lure their daughter into his car. The driver was seen passing by...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Rockledge home

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge after authorities say he stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death in her Rockledge, Florida home on Thursday. Several police cars swarmed the home on Carolina Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday night. They say the teen, Jaylin Christian, texted...
ROCKLEDGE, FL

