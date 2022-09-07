Read full article on original website
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
'Pervert': Florida condo president allegedly hid a camera in a plant to spy on guests, police say
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Florida president of a condominium association turned himself in on Tuesday for allegedly hiding a camera in a flower pot in the master bedroom of a luxury beach apartment, capturing two people in "various stages of undress," authorities said. Robert Orr, 59, was booked on...
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
Young person shot on Domino Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A young person was shot in the area of Domino Drive Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. Authorities said it happened just before 11 p.m. The person's condition or information regarding a suspect was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
2 Orlando men arrested for allegedly robbing two banks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men are facing armed robbery charges after they allegedly robbed two Fifth Third Banks three days apart in late August and early September. 36-year-old Robert Sweet and 20-year-old Markel Key were both linked to two robberies; one that occurred at a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando on August 30 and another robbery that occurred on September 2 in Apopka, according to police.
Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
A Mount Dora, Florida woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form.
Florida couple says man tried to lure daughter into car
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A security camera captured the moments a suspicious vehicle drove in front of a Winter Garden home multiple times. A couple who lives in the home said the driver of that car attempted to lure their daughter into his car. The driver was seen passing by...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
Police searching for suspect after person shot during Orlando carjacking
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot during an armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Orlando police said. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Rockledge home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge after authorities say he stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death in her Rockledge, Florida home on Thursday. Several police cars swarmed the home on Carolina Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday night. They say the teen, Jaylin Christian, texted...
