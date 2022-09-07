Read full article on original website
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
PROVO, Utah (AP) — An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim. BYU issued the results of its investigation into the Aug. 26 match, reiterating it will not tolerate conduct threatening any student-athlete. As a result of the investigation, the university says it has lifted a ban on a fan who was identified as directing racial slurs toward Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson during the match. It also apologized to the fan for any hardship the ban caused. Duke athletic director Nina King says she stands by the school’s volleyball team.
Raptors Rout Owlz Thursday
JOHNSTOWN, Colo.-Josh Broughton and Reese Alexiades each homered twice and the Ogden Raptors pounded Northern Colorado 26-7 in Pioneer League play Thursday at the Ball Fields at Nelson Farm Park. Freddy Achecar and Brian Dansereau also homered for Ogden in the win. Christian Day posted four strikeouts in five innings...
Bees Outlast Aces Friday
SALT LAKE CITY-Michael Stefanic homered and the Salt Lake Bees outlasted Reno 5-4 Friday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Brian Moran earned the win on the mound for Salt Lake as he improved to 5-2 on the season. Camden Duzenack homered in the loss for the...
Aces Edge Bees Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY-Jordan Luplow and Dominic Miroglio homered and the Reno Aces edged Salt Lake 8-7 Saturday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Tyler Holton earned the win on the mound for the Aces by posting three strikeouts in as many innings of work. Dillon Thomas homered...
Bees Down Aces Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY-Michael Stefanic, Orlando Martinez and Jose Gomez drove in two runs apiece and the Salt Lake Bees routed Reno 8-2 Thursday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Ryan Smith earned the win on the mound for the Bees. Cole Tucker and Jose Herrera homered in...
