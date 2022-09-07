Park rangers in Utah are concerned and confounded by the appearance of strange white mounds along the shorelines of the Great Salt Lake. Over the last several winters, rangers have noticed that the lake's usually flat southern shoreline has been pocked by unusual white mounds popping up along its shoreline. Angelic Anderson, a ranger at the Great Salt Lake State Park, told Gizmodo that she and other rangers grew so concerned by the mounds that they reached out to other state agencies for help.“We were very concerned,”she said. “One of our rangers contacted the Utah Geological Survey looking...

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO