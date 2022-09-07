ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Outsider.com

Mount Rainier National Park Addresses Reports That Volcano Appears To Be Erupting: VIDEO

Earlier today, an alarming video surfaced that seemed to show that Mount Rainier was erupting, however, the national park has clarified that there’s no reason to panic. The video originated on Twitter when a Mount Rainier National Park visitor posted a clip of an ominous puff of white smoke gathering around the peak, and some folks began to believe that the active stratovolcano was “venting,” or emitting volcanic material and gases into the air.
MOUNT RAINIER, MD
Fox News

Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year

A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
VANCOUVER, WA
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mysterious white mounds spark alarm after appearing across Great Salt Lake: ‘We are concerned’

Park rangers in Utah are concerned and confounded by the appearance of strange white mounds along the shorelines of the Great Salt Lake. Over the last several winters, rangers have noticed that the lake's usually flat southern shoreline has been pocked by unusual white mounds popping up along its shoreline. Angelic Anderson, a ranger at the Great Salt Lake State Park, told Gizmodo that she and other rangers grew so concerned by the mounds that they reached out to other state agencies for help.“We were very concerned,”she said. “One of our rangers contacted the Utah Geological Survey looking...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon

A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
ANIMALS
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

California buckles up for dangerous heat as Death Valley could see world’s hottest-ever September day

The dangerous heatwave in California is set to come to a head this weekend with potentially record-breaking highs.Death Valley, already one of the hottest places on the planet, reached 124 degrees Fahrenheit (51 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, a daily record for the area.On Friday, Monday and Tuesday, temperatures in the valley are forecast to reach 125F (51.6C), according to AccuWeather. The hottest temperature ever recorded in September anywhere in the world is 126F (52.2C), set in Mecca, California in 1950 – meaning Death Valley has a shot at breaking the all-time September record sometime this weekend.While the rest of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

