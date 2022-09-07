ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Charleston's First Truck Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
charlestondaily.net

Private Equity Firm Northland acquires 511 Meetings in Charleston, South Carolina

Northland, a national private equity real estate firm, has purchased 511 Meeting in Charleston. The residence is Northland’s third investment in the Charleston area. According to a press release, 511 Meeting consists of 221 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, 33 of which are rent-restricted. The mid-rise, podium-style building includes a fully-equipped fitness center with a separate yoga studio, bike storage and repair area, and a second-story pool deck with a fire pit and grilling stations. The modern building also features a guest lounge with a pool table, foosball and bar area, as well as 2,960 square feet of retail space occupied by Blum, a coffee and wine bar.
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
counton2.com

SC Rep. says Facebook post about new port coming to James Island is fake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Spencer Wetmore is working to dispel a social media rumor about a new port coming to James Island. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday by the group “Charleston Municipality.” The group has an official-looking seal as its profile picture, but its description reads “Just for fun.”
WCBD Count on 2

Millers All Day opens location on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday. Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway. The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes […]
charlestondaily.net

Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
live5news.com

Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses in South Carolina will see support from a federal agency as part of an effort to grow the state’s economy. The initiative is called Make More in America. The purpose is to ensure financing for businesses that want to make more in America, but also export more from America.
multihousingnews.com

Northland Buys Charleston Luxury Development

Completed in 2020, the mixed-use property includes retail space and provides access to major transit hubs. Northland has completed its purchase of 511 Meeting, a 221-unit luxury multifamily community located at 511 Meeting St. in Charleston, S.C. Northland’s acquisition of the development is its third transaction in the Charleston area. The sale was negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
WYFF4.com

What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
crbjbizwire.com

Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces New Fall Event In Charleston

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has partnered with Ducks Unlimited to host Flyways, a new fall event at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed, October 15 from 7pm - 11pm. Tickets for Flyways are available now online.
The Post and Courier

James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder

Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
kiss951.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC

