Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
whvoradio.com
STEM Night Organized For Trigg Schools
Now in her second year as a digital learning coach for the district, Trigg County Schools’ Melissa Gilkey has created a “STEM Night” and placed it under her wing. Planned from 4-6 PM Tuesday, September 13, in the Elementary School Gym, students from all grades are invited to come learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics — and in unique, targeted and interesting ways.
wkdzradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools Addresses Lagging Overall Attendance
For the last six weeks, Trigg County Schools and its officials have exuded and embraced what feels like a genuinely positive start to the 2022-23 calendar year. Classes seem energized. Teachers look and feel invigorated. Administrators can, well, administrate. Students are back together again, and consistently. But one minor problem...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
“By Parties Unknown” documentary about Russellville lynching to play this Saturday downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At The Capitol on Sept. 10, a free to the public documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. about south central Kentucky’s connection to the practice of lynching. Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum in Russellville, collaborated with Western Kentucky University’s PBS and...
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Trigg County Community Shredding Day Set For September 24
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a free Community Shredding Day, set for Saturday, September 24 in the Cadiz Dino Lube parking lot at 134 Merchant Street. The hours: 9 AM until noon, and it’s open to individuals and businesses in need. A maximum of 10 bank-sized...
kentuckytoday.com
This female PK making difference at Trigg County
CADIZ, Ky. (KT) – PK has a double meaning for Olivia Noffsinger. Not only is she a Pastor’s Kid – the daughter of Southside Baptist Senior Pastor Kyle Noffsinger and wife April – but she’s also the placekicker for the Trigg County High School football team.
whvoradio.com
VFW Golf Tournament Saturday, 9-11 Remembrance Sunday
VFW Post 1913 will partner with the Hopkinsville Eagles Club to raise money Saturday, with the post to commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Sunday afternoon. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says there are still a few slots available to play in the golf tournament that will be held Saturday at Western Hills Golf Course.
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
whopam.com
City council lacks quorum to meet
The special called meeting of the Hopkinsville City Council Thursday evening had to be postponed, after there were not enough council members present to form a quorum. No action could be taken as only councilmembers Chuck Crabtree, Amy Craig, Travis Martin, Terry Parker, Tom Johnson and Steve Keel were present, with the other members absent due to either illness or traveling conflicts. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says they hope to have the meeting on September 15.
westkentuckystar.com
Black Patch Festival this weekend in Princeton
This year's Black Patch Heritage Festival takes place in Princeton this Friday and Saturday. It starts with the downtown parade Friday at 5pm. Saturday opens with the pancake breakfast from 7-10 at Ogden Methodist Church. There's a 5K run at 7:30 at the Dr. Littlejohn office on McBeth Drive. The...
whvoradio.com
State of the Community: A Look At Law Enforcement
The three top law enforcement officials in Christian County says they strive for transparency and making the county as safe as possible, which means refocusing resources sometimes. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, and Oak Grove Police Chief Dennis Cunningham answered questions for nearly two hundred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
wkdzradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
wevv.com
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
Comments / 0