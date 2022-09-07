Read full article on original website
2022 Pioneer Museum Lander Apple Fest set September 17
Get ready to celebrate Lander’s apple history. The Lander Pioneer Museum Apple Fest is set for September 17, 1 to 3 p.m. The event will feature apple cider pressing, crafts for kids, Lander apples and talks about the history of Lander apples, horseback rides, an apple pie contest, a kid’s apple sauce eating competition, hard cider from Jackson and more.
An “Event-full” Weekend Ahead, includes Jalan Crossland Concert
There’s quite a bit of events and activities occurring this weekend, starting today. Here’s a list:. Saturday, September 10th Wyoming131 Gravel Grinder. 5:30 am-7 pm. A 131-mile cycling experience. Course weaves through Red Desert, Louis Lake Road (Forest Road 300) and ending in Lander. Saturday, September 10th Castle...
Paws and Pearls Banquet Coming Saturday
The Paws and Pearls Banquet to benefit the PAWS for Life Animal League will be this Saturday, September 10, at 6:00 P.M. in the St. Margaret’s School Gym. The annual event funds the care and protection of animals in the Riverton area that are turned in or found abandoned until proper, forever homes can be located.
Cooler Today with Red Flag Warnings through 8 p.m.; Storms this afternoon
Cooler today and Friday, and smoky, but still very dry with Red Flag Warnings through 8 pm. A cold front moves through today bringing gusty winds. There will be showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide this afternoon through early Saturday. Today’s high temperatures are expected in the upper 70s for Dubois, the mid-to-upper 80s for Jeffrey City, Riverton, Lander Thermopolis and Worland, and 90 at Shoshoni.
Frances Lorraine Melton Jones
Lorraine Melton Jones passed away in her sleep due to natural causes on August 9, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1941, in Casper, Wyoming, the only child of Hazel Margaret Crews Melton and Charles F Melton. Lorraine grew up on a ranch near Edgerton, WY, attending schools in Midwest and Casper before the family moved to Riverton. She graduated from Riverton High School in 1959.
Pavement & culvert installation project begins next week between Kinnear and Ethete
A $1.683 million pavement improvement/culvert installation project is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12, on WY132 between Kinnear and Ethete through Johnstown Valley. The project includes replacement of a 36-inch culvert, and installation of three additional 36-inch culverts to handle future spring water flows along WY132. Other work includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 2.1 miles of highway between Kinnear and Ethete.
Hot, Dry, Smoky for Wednesday; Red Flag Warnings in Place
Hot and dry, with smoky skies today. Red Flag Warnings today, more widespread Thursday. A cold front moves in with gusty winds. Showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide Thursday evening thru early Saturday. Big temperature drops Thursday and Friday. Today’s highs temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with 87 at Dubois, the low 90s for Jeffrey City, the mid 90s for Lander, and Riverton and the upper 90s to low 100s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
Kirk “Tater” Koch
Kirk “Tater” Koch, 64, of Lander, Wyoming passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Morning Star Manor, Fort Washakie, WY. A fireman’s memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Fire Station #2, 4580 US Hwy 287 Milford, WY. Private family inurnment will take place.
Proclamations issued Tuesday Night for Constitution Week and Hunger Awareness
Riverton Mayor Richard Gard issued two proclamations Tuesday night to representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution on the occasion of Constitution Week and to the Foundations for Nations in observance of Hunger Action Month. Constitution week:
Travis Martin Blackburn, Sr.
A Funeral Mass for Travis Martin Blackburn, Sr., 40, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at 1537 Elmwood Dr., Riverton, WY.
Wayne Major, Jr.
Wayne Major, Jr passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation Center in Riverton. He was 78 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8 at Davis Funeral Home with a viewing from nine to ten o’clock. Wayne was born April 26,...
Labor Day Fire Claims Building and Contents: No Injuries
Around 8:00 P.M. on Labor Day, a building on S. 2nd St. West was reported to be on fire. Upon arriving the Riverton Fire Department found a warehouse engulfed in flames. The Fire appeared to start in the South Bay of the storage structure owned by Tim Shaw of Riverton who was on scene Tuesday morning to survey the damage and make the proper notifications. The storage bays are rented by independent businesses and private parties for storage and automotive work.
