1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused of Thursday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $500,000 in the case of a Peoria man who allegedly opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a juvenile girl. Peoria County Court records indicate a judge Friday also scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jay’vion Lee, 22, for October 6. Police arrested...
hoiabc.com
Bond set for man charged with Thursday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $500,000 for the man charged in the City of Peoria’s recent shooting. 22-year-old Jay’vion Lee is charged with the shooting that left one young girl injured Thursday afternoon on South Western Avenue. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening. Witnesses...
1470 WMBD
Pekin man sentenced to minimum in federal prison on meth, cocaine charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Pekin man will spend the next decade in prison after being found to have methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession. Court records indicate Cody Mammen, 32, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 120 months in federal prison along with five years of parole after pleading guilty in March to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after argument on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A report of “family trouble” called in to Peoria Police resulted in a man being arrested on felony drug charges. Peoria Police say they went to the home on Beacon Street in the North Valley just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on reports of an argument between a man and woman.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile, already in custody, arrested for recent armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria juvenile has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies that have happened in the last few months. Police say they interviewed a 17-year-old juvenile who was already in custody Wednesday, and investigators determined he was involved in the alleged armed robbery of a cab driver in late-June, during an incident starting on East Kansas.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting teen Thursday
UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Witnesses...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after being tied to multiple armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old is in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility after they were accused of committing two separate armed robberies in Normal. The first robbery happened on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop located at 112 North St. Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from throughout the store before fleeing.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Mammen of Pekin has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Mammen, 32, was indicted on March 15, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022. During the sentencing, the defense presented...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony
A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
hoiabc.com
15-year-old arrested for two armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old teen who formerly resided in Normal has been arrested for two separate alleged armed robbery incidents. Normal Police say the first incident occurred on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in Normal, where a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies that have occurred in Peoria in recent months. Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) arranged Wednesday to interview a 17-year-old male juvenile currently in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
hoiabc.com
Man sentenced for role in December 2021 Peoria shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a December 2021 shooting in Peoria. As part of a plea deal, James Harris was found guilty Wednesday of an unlawful possession of a weapon charge. Attempted murder and aggravated battery charges...
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Hate Crime for allegedly striking pedestrian with car
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is facing several charges, including a Hate Crime, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car earlier in the week. Peoria Police say it happened August 22 on Northeast Adams Street in the North Valley. The male victim police did not otherwise identify...
1470 WMBD
Man goes to prison on lesser charge following alleged attempted murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for several years after pleading guilty in connection with a shooting last December. Court records indicate James Harris, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. In exchange, Attempted Murder and Aggravated...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple agencies investigating string of business burglaries in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a series of early morning business break-ins in Peoria County. Officers confirm at least four businesses were targets for burglary Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage shows four masked and hooded vandals smashing the windows of TequilaRia Wine and Spirits on North Prospect...
hoiabc.com
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
hoiabc.com
Pekin man federally sentenced for possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A 32-year-old Pekin man is sentenced to an aggerate 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The Department of Justice says...
wlds.com
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Man charged after stabbing, car accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with an arrest history dating back to 1996 will be back in court later this month after being charged in connection to a car accident following a stabbing. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deandre Franklin, 44, was jailed Friday afternoon on several...
1470 WMBD
Four taken to hospital following Central Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – The cause of a fire that caused damage to a Central Peoria home continues to be under investigation. The’s according to Peoria firefighters, who say it took more than an hour to get the fire near El Vista and Sterling Avenues out, first reported around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
