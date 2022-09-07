ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Mali launches air strikes after militants seize village

By BABA AHMED
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Malian military launched air strikes Wednesday near a village that witnesses said had been seized by extremists with ties to the Islamic State group.

Witnesses reported the takeover of Talataye, in Mali’s northern Gao region, on Tuesday. The development has renewed fears extremists would again expand their reach following the Aug. 15 departure of French troops last after nearly a decade of battling insurgents.

“Islamic State fighters attacked our position in the village of Talataye and our fighting unit finally withdrew from the village,” said Fahad Ag Almahmoud, secretary general of GATIA, an umbrella organization representing formerly armed groups that signed a peace agreement with the Malian government.

But Almahmoud said it's unclear whether the militants control the village following the air strikes.

“Last we heard, the Islamic State fighters took control of the village all night, but this morning there were air strikes by the Malian army on the site. At this moment, we still don’t know if they are still in the village or if they have withdrawn,” he said.

Extremist groups have in the past briefly seized towns and vilages. In September 2016, al-Qaeda-linked fighters took control of the central town of Boni before abandoning the town a day after the attack. Last month Islamic State-linked militants briefly took control of the town of Tessit in the Menaka region.

But some observers fear that the Malian army and its U.N. allies will be unable to keep extremists from regaining power without French military support.

In 2012, extremists seized power in major towns across Mali's north, implementing strict Islamic law known as Shariah that included amputating the hands of suspected thieves and publicly whipping women for wearing clothing deemed too revealing.

The extremists fled into the surrounding desert when former colonial power France launched a military intervention in 2013. They have spent the last decade attacking the Malian military and a U.N. peacekeeping force trying to stabilize the country.

Frustration with the attacks helped fuel support for coup leader Col. Assimi Goita, who overthrew Mali’s democratically elected president two years ago. Goita and his junta assured Malians that they would do a better job of beating back the insurgents. But spiraling tensions between Goita and France resulted in last month's pullout of 2,400 French troops.

___

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Burkina Faso blast: Dozens die after convoy hit

At least 35 civilians have been killed by a bomb that hit a convoy of vehicles in the north of Burkina Faso where jihadist militant groups are active, the authorities say. Dozens of others were wounded. Convoys escorted by the army are used to deliver supplies to towns that are...
CARS
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Junta#Malian#Islamic#Talataye#French#Gatia#Al Qaeda#Tessit In The Menaka#U N
AFP

'Wrath of God': Israel's response to 1972 Munich massacre

The killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics prompted Israel to turn to a strategy which endures to this day: deploying secret operatives abroad to assassinate its enemies. Israel instead turned its sights on other targets, such as those it blamed for attacks on Israelis during the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, as well targets from its arch-enemy Iran.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Fighting in northern Ethiopia shatters months-long truce

Fighting has erupted between government forces and Tigrayan rebels in northern Ethiopia, shattering a five-month truce between the warring sides. Both have repeatedly blamed the other for a lack of progress towards negotiations to end the 21-month conflict in Africa’s second most populous nation. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front...
POLITICS
AFP

New air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray

The capital of the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray was hit by an air strike around midnight Tuesday, Tigray rebels and hospital officials said, the latest such attack reported in just a few days. Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, also said on Twitter there had been a drone attack "close to midnight" near Mekele general hospital.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
BBC

Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy

At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed and food aid destroyed after militants attacked several vehicles in Somalia's central Hiiraan region. "They put a bomb while people were in the car and blew it up," the region's governor told the BBC Somali service. Islamist militant group...
CARS
Rolling Stone

Al Jazeera Reporter’s Death Likely Caused by IDF, Israeli Military Says

Israeli military investigators have determined that an Israeli soldier was likely responsible for the May shooting death of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to a briefing given to the Associated Press and reporters on Monday. The military indicated it would not pursue a criminal probe into Abu Akleh’s death.  Multiple independent investigations in the aftermath of Abu Akleh’s death, including by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, determined that the gunfire had likely come from a contingent of IDF soldiers.  At the time of her death the Isralei military denied assertions from Al Jazeera reporters...
MILITARY
Reason.com

The War on Terror Continues Apace in Africa

After a wave of U.S. airstrikes against jihadist groups in the Horn of Africa this summer, U.S. officials have made their way to Mogadishu to show their support for Somalia's embattled central government. Lt. Gen. Michael Langley, the newly appointed commander of U.S. Africa Command, the division of the U.S. military focused on operations in Africa, made a visit to Mogadishu earlier this week to meet with Somali defense and security officials.
POLITICS
UPI News

On This Day: Ferry sinks off Tanzania, killing nearly 200

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1813, U.S. naval units under the command of Capt. Oliver Perry defeated a British squadron in the Battle of Lake Erie. In 1823, Simon Bolivar, who led the wars for independence from Spain in Venezuela, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, was named president of Peru with dictatorial powers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi wounded near frontline in Ukraine

An Italian journalist has been wounded, and his driver reportedly killed, close to the frontline between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Kherson region. Mattia Sorbi, a freelance correspondent who has worked for several Italian outlets, was taken to hospital in Russian-occupied territory after the car in which he was travelling reportedly drove over a mine several days ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Hundreds of Pets Got Out of Afghanistan. Their Rescuers Didn’t.

Earlier this year, a family of Afghan women who had fled the Taliban’s takeover walked into a makeshift animal shelter in Vancouver, Canada. Before them were Air and Bella, their two cats they were forced to leave behind during the fall of Kabul. It was an unexpected reunion; they had no idea they’d be reunited with their pets.
PETS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy