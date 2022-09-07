Read full article on original website
City of Fargo to make changes to Growth Plan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss the Growth Plan for the city. City leaders say the original plan, which was drafted up in 2007, is outdated. They add the city grew at a much more rapid rate than initially expected. While they...
Water, heat and electricity being added to Fargo National Cemetery restroom
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funding has been secured for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build a fully-developed restroom at the Fargo National Cemetery. It will include running water, heat and electricity. This comes after concerns from veterans support groups that expanded facilities were needed to better...
City leaders clear up “misunderstanding” about new Roers agreement on Newman Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders are clearing up “misunderstanding” of how the Roers agreement with the city differs from the original on the Newman Project. City officials posted on Facebook on Wednesday addressing the “misunderstanding.”. The Newman Project involved the construction of the...
West Fargo Schools eye “retention stipends” for educators
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo district leaders are proposing utilizing one-time ESSER funds to provide retention stipends for WFPS educators. The motion will be proposed, and may be approved, on Monday 9/12. The administration recommends the School Board approve a one-time retention stipend investment of $500 per educator working 30 or more hours per week, a $400 stipend for all part-time educators, recognizing these positions that are most often difficult to fill, and a $250 stipend per substitute educator engaged with the district in both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year to support our regular teaching staff. A memo to the school board reads:
‘No rock should be unturned’: Advisory board questions FPD after July 8th fatal shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Months after the officer involved shooting where Shane Netterville died, Fargo PD presented their analysis to the police advisory and oversight board. While North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley argued that FPD did everything right in the incident, there are some that are not happy with what went down on July 8.
As companies face staffing shortages, more eye “inflation bonuses”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With inflation still hovering at its 40-year high, we’re seeing more and more employers offering an “inflation bonus”. Jamie Tate, the Operations Manager of Sandy’s Donuts, has been taking shifts as a cashier due to the lack of staff. Sandy’s is hiring, and they’ve raised their pay; but they’re not alone. Business all across the F-M area are desperate to find employees.
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if...
Bus driver shortages affect student’s rides
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo area students and parents have noticed the crowded bus rides and longer wait times at bus stops this year. Levi Bachmeier, business manager for the West Fargo Public School district said they have 10 fewer bus drivers this year compared to last.
‘Miserable for everybody in there’: Heat causing issues within Grand Forks classrooms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The heat inside certain school buildings in Grand Forks has prompted the school district to make changes this week. Schools like Viking Elementary School are without air conditioning. “So just really miserable for everybody in there.” said Sarah Drobovolny, a para professional at VES....
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores
MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/8/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Minnesota St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the staff was running a test and no danger was present. The staff cleared the alarm, and the CFD spoke with the staff and cleared the scene.
Kick-off to Greater Moorhead Days
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The annual fall celebration in the city of Moorhead is underway. Greater Moorhead Days kicked off with a family fun night at Gooseberry Park on Thursday. The Greater Moorhead Days parade is happening at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The parade route will...
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
Moorhead Police detain three, arrest one for alleged shooting, chase
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following an alleged shooting, high-speed chase and search that ended in Moorhead. Moorhead Police say they were notified of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Officers say they...
Fargo Police searching for man after break-in, robbery at Royal Liquors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a break-in Tuesday at Royal Liquors. Police say a man was caught on camera showing up to the store on Main Ave. around midnight Sept. 6. Authorities say he used a hammer to break out...
Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
New screening program begins in hopes to prevent heart attacks in West Fargo officers and firefighters
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a busy morning as Lieutenant Anderson suits up and hits the treadmill. But it’s not some part of police training, or his morning routine, it’s part of a new enhanced cardiovascular screening program put on by Essentia Health and the West Fargo police and fire departments.
Police: Man shoots shotgun in air from balcony, later arrested
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he shot a shotgun into the air while two women were outside his balcony. Grand Forks Police say on Thursday, Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. they were called to the area of 2120 Library Lane for a report of a man who shot a gun.
West Fargo Army veteran creates caps for other veterans
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 87-year-old West Fargo Army veteran is giving back. “They call me the “Cap Man,” said Gary Johnson. Johnson dedicated his life to serving in the US Army. Between 1951 and 1956, that journey has taken him to many places and...
