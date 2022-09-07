ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

City of Fargo to make changes to Growth Plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo city leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss the Growth Plan for the city. City leaders say the original plan, which was drafted up in 2007, is outdated. They add the city grew at a much more rapid rate than initially expected. While they...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Water, heat and electricity being added to Fargo National Cemetery restroom

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funding has been secured for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build a fully-developed restroom at the Fargo National Cemetery. It will include running water, heat and electricity. This comes after concerns from veterans support groups that expanded facilities were needed to better...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo Schools eye “retention stipends” for educators

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo district leaders are proposing utilizing one-time ESSER funds to provide retention stipends for WFPS educators. The motion will be proposed, and may be approved, on Monday 9/12. The administration recommends the School Board approve a one-time retention stipend investment of $500 per educator working 30 or more hours per week, a $400 stipend for all part-time educators, recognizing these positions that are most often difficult to fill, and a $250 stipend per substitute educator engaged with the district in both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year to support our regular teaching staff. A memo to the school board reads:
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Cass County, ND
Government
valleynewslive.com

As companies face staffing shortages, more eye “inflation bonuses”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With inflation still hovering at its 40-year high, we’re seeing more and more employers offering an “inflation bonus”. Jamie Tate, the Operations Manager of Sandy’s Donuts, has been taking shifts as a cashier due to the lack of staff. Sandy’s is hiring, and they’ve raised their pay; but they’re not alone. Business all across the F-M area are desperate to find employees.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Bus driver shortages affect student’s rides

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo area students and parents have noticed the crowded bus rides and longer wait times at bus stops this year. Levi Bachmeier, business manager for the West Fargo Public School district said they have 10 fewer bus drivers this year compared to last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/8/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Minnesota St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the staff was running a test and no danger was present. The staff cleared the alarm, and the CFD spoke with the staff and cleared the scene.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Kick-off to Greater Moorhead Days

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The annual fall celebration in the city of Moorhead is underway. Greater Moorhead Days kicked off with a family fun night at Gooseberry Park on Thursday. The Greater Moorhead Days parade is happening at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The parade route will...
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead Police detain three, arrest one for alleged shooting, chase

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following an alleged shooting, high-speed chase and search that ended in Moorhead. Moorhead Police say they were notified of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Officers say they...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police: Man shoots shotgun in air from balcony, later arrested

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he shot a shotgun into the air while two women were outside his balcony. Grand Forks Police say on Thursday, Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. they were called to the area of 2120 Library Lane for a report of a man who shot a gun.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo Army veteran creates caps for other veterans

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 87-year-old West Fargo Army veteran is giving back. “They call me the “Cap Man,” said Gary Johnson. Johnson dedicated his life to serving in the US Army. Between 1951 and 1956, that journey has taken him to many places and...
WEST FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy