ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge rules Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban can’t be enforced

By Allison Donahue, Michigan Advance
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sgEn_0hlvODmn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDF30_0hlvODmn00
Supporters of abortion rights rally in Detroit.

The Michigan Court of Claims ruled Wednesday that the state’s 1931 abortion ban law is “unconstitutional” and cannot be enforced.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher, who issued an injunction in May that barred enforcement of the 91-year-old abortion ban, ruled in the Planned Parenthood of Michigan lawsuit to “permanently enjoin” the attorney general from enforcing the law.

The state’s 1931 abortion ban prohibits doctors from performing any abortions except to save the life of the “pregnant woman.”

In her ruling, Gleicher argued that the Michigan Supreme Court defines the Due Process Clause, which grants the right to due process of law and equal protection at both the federal and state levels of government, differently than the U.S. Supreme Court.

She argues that Michigan’s Constitution spells out that the “most pressing rule” when interpreting the Due Process Clause is “that the provisions for protection of life, liberty and property are to be largely and liberally construed in favor of the citizen.”

The back-and-forth legal fights have been non stop since Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed lawsuits in April to protect legal abortion access in Michigan. These fights have played out in the state’s Court of Appeals, Court of Claims and Supreme Court, and have been exacerbated since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

After Gleicher’s injunction in the spring, Republicans in the Michigan Legislature filed a motion for leave to appeal, calling the injunction an “egregious abuse of judicial power.” The state Court of Appeals later ruled that county prosecutors are exempt from the injunction. Within the same day, an Oakland County Circuit Court judge reversed that ruling and later reinforced his ruling after hearing oral arguments.

Neither Planned Parenthood of Michigan nor the Attorney General’s office responded to a request for comment on the ruling out of the Court of Claims.

Originally published on Sept. 7, 2022 on Michigan Advance . It is shared here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
US News and World Report

Michigan's 90-Year-Old Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

(Reuters) -A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Michigan Court of Claims found that Michigan's constitution guarantees a right to bodily autonomy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Pro-abortion groups seek to bypass supreme court in abortion ban lawsuit

The groups hoping to put a stop to a six-week abortion ban in Ohio say the Ohio Supreme Court’s inaction forced them to move on to a different court. In a recent court filing, the ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood asked the state’s highest court to dismiss their case in favor of separate litigation […] The post Pro-abortion groups seek to bypass supreme court in abortion ban lawsuit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Court Of Appeals
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County judge who voided Minn. abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher. “A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity,” Gleicher of the Court of Claims wrote. “Michigan’s Constitution forbids this violation of due process.” The decision comes as the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the state constitution. A Friday deadline is looming.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.The organization has for years done the most abortions in the state, but it ended the practice after the high court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24. Planned Parenthood and other providers shut down because of the legal uncertainty over a pre-statehood law that bans almost all abortions and...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota attorney general's office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state's lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.State lawyers argue the judge made no "findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits," which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision

A Hamilton County judge said he needs more time to decide whether or not to put a pause on a six-week abortion ban in Ohio. Judge Christian Jenkins said in a Thursday hearing that he would not issue an opinion because the court still has questions about how the case moves forward. “The court would […] The post Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho Legislature asks judge to reconsider abortion ruling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has asked a federal judge to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies. In court documents filed Wednesday, attorneys for the Legislature said Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill incorrectly followed the guidance of President Joe Biden’s administration rather than using the standards set by Congress when he found that Idaho’s ban appeared to violate a federal law governing emergency health care services at Medicare-funded hospitals. “Congress drew its line to protect both the mother and the unborn child in an emergency medical situation,” the legislature’s attorneys, Daniel Bower and Monte Neil Stewart, wrote in court documents. “By contrast, the Administration draws its line to eliminate all protection for the unborn child in such situations.” The Idaho law makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, but says that physicians can defend themselves in court by showing that the procedure was necessary to avert the pregnant person’s death.
IDAHO STATE
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
381
Followers
94
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy