Gators' Anthony Richardson Earns Davey O'Brien QB of the Week Honors

By Zach Goodall
 2 days ago

Anthony Richardson has officially been placed on the Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The first recipient of the Davey O'Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week of the 2022 season is none other than Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson , thanks to his elevating performance that lifted UF over the No. 7 Utah Utes by a final score of 29-26 on Saturday.

With this honor, Richardson has officially been placed on the Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List. He was left off of the initial list for the trophy, which recognizes exceptional play by quarterbacks across the country, when it debuted in the preseason.

Richardson was also named the SEC's Offensive Player of the Week for his showing.

Richardson set a career-high in passing yards (168) and rushing touchdowns (three) against Utah, completing 17-of-24 passes and adding 106 yards on the ground. He provided clutch play in the fourth quarter specifically, leading Florida down the field to touchdowns on back-to-back drives and reclaiming the lead from the Utes both times.

One week into the season, Richardson is the only FBS quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a single game. He joins only Jesse Palmer and Tim Tebow to have thrown for 150+ yards and rushed for three touchdowns in a game in Florida history.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

