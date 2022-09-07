ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Isn't Closing Door on Possible Trade

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btdAH_0hlvNZvK00

Mason Rudolph isn't saying no to a potential trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is focused on the team's Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but if trade speculations are still floating around, he isn't closing the door on them.

Rudolph was asked about the team's decision to make him the third-string quarterback and said he felt he played well enough to possibly win the starting job.

"For any competitor, you always want to be first, but that's not the case," Rudolph said. "That's the hand I've been dealt, and you have to do the best with it, and we'll see what happens."

The hand Rudolph was dealt was somewhat limited. After taking some first-team reps in the beginning of training camp, Rudolph took a backseat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the final two preseason games.

"The hand I was dealt was the hand I was dealt. I thought I did the best I could do with it. I controlled what I could control.

Now, the storyline surrounding him is about a potential trade. Reports say the Steelers have received phone calls from teams interested in the backup. With starting experience under his belt, it's no surprise NFL teams are sending feelers.

Does Rudolph want a trade, though? At the end of the day, it's the Steelers' call, but he's not saying no to moving on from Pittsburgh.

"That's a decision between my agent and Omar [Khan] and the front office," Rudolph said. "I'm going to leave that up to those guys. For now, I'm on this team and I'll do the best I can to help these guys prepare."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Injury More Serious Than Steelers Believed

Predicting Steelers 2022 Awards: Most Likely To...

Why Steelers Chose Mitch Trubisky as Their Starting QB

Diontae Johnson in Question for Steelers Season Opener vs. Bengals

Mason Rudolph Deserves Better From Steelers

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy