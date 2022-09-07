Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Isn't Closing Door on Possible Trade

Mason Rudolph isn't saying no to a potential trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is focused on the team's Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but if trade speculations are still floating around, he isn't closing the door on them.

Rudolph was asked about the team's decision to make him the third-string quarterback and said he felt he played well enough to possibly win the starting job.

"For any competitor, you always want to be first, but that's not the case," Rudolph said. "That's the hand I've been dealt, and you have to do the best with it, and we'll see what happens."

The hand Rudolph was dealt was somewhat limited. After taking some first-team reps in the beginning of training camp, Rudolph took a backseat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the final two preseason games.

"The hand I was dealt was the hand I was dealt. I thought I did the best I could do with it. I controlled what I could control.

Now, the storyline surrounding him is about a potential trade. Reports say the Steelers have received phone calls from teams interested in the backup. With starting experience under his belt, it's no surprise NFL teams are sending feelers.

Does Rudolph want a trade, though? At the end of the day, it's the Steelers' call, but he's not saying no to moving on from Pittsburgh.

"That's a decision between my agent and Omar [Khan] and the front office," Rudolph said. "I'm going to leave that up to those guys. For now, I'm on this team and I'll do the best I can to help these guys prepare."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Injury More Serious Than Steelers Believed

Predicting Steelers 2022 Awards: Most Likely To...

Why Steelers Chose Mitch Trubisky as Their Starting QB

Diontae Johnson in Question for Steelers Season Opener vs. Bengals

Mason Rudolph Deserves Better From Steelers