Gateway is the top-ranked team in 5A and considered one of the favorites in the hunt for a third WPIAL title in 6 years. The Gators started the season 2-0, while their opponent, North Hills, had yet to pick up a win in two tries. None of that seemed to matter as the Indians gave Gateway all it could handle before a field goal by senior Cole Plaskon with 30 seconds remaining gave Gateway a hard-fought 20-17 win.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO