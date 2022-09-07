Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week 2: Canon-McMillan takes down Seneca Valley
Jake Kasper ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Canon-McMillan to a 33-21 win at No. 3 Seneca Valley (1-2, 0-1) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Mike Evans threw for 150 yards and a touchdown for the Big Macs (1-2, 1-1). Graham Hancox...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley
Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKeesport grinds out victory over Belle Vernon
It was the Bobbie Boyd show Friday night at George L. Smith Field at Weigle-Schaeffer Stadium. The McKeesport standout ran for more than 160 yards and a score while also adding a stout defensive effort to help lead the Tigers to a 14-6 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in a nonconference clash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway survives scare, beats North Hills on late field goal
Gateway is the top-ranked team in 5A and considered one of the favorites in the hunt for a third WPIAL title in 6 years. The Gators started the season 2-0, while their opponent, North Hills, had yet to pick up a win in two tries. None of that seemed to matter as the Indians gave Gateway all it could handle before a field goal by senior Cole Plaskon with 30 seconds remaining gave Gateway a hard-fought 20-17 win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Catholic’s 17-point 2nd quarter propels Vikings past Bethel Park
One week after defeating last year’s WPIAL Class 6A champions, Bethel Park looked to continue its success, going head-to-head with Central Catholic at Bethel Park High School Stadium. Central Catholic also had a victory last week against Abraham Lincoln High School. With both teams coming off of strong wins,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford gets clean victory against Woodland Hills
Looking to right a wrong — the Warriors lost at home last week for just the third time since 2013 — Penn-Trafford returned to form at Warrior Stadium. Instead of turning the ball over and going backward with penalties, the Warriors were sound and crisp, back to making big plays on both sides of ball and, most importantly to them, winning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional gets off to quick start on way to rout of Connellsville
A week of practices spent on the fundamentals of football yielded few positive results for Connellsville in Friday’s non-conference home opener against Franklin Regional at Connellsville Stadium. The Panthers scored on their first offensive play of the game and never looked back on their way to a convincing 40-0...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Aigner captures WCCA girls golf title
She played her drive down the left-center of the fairway of the 428-yard 15th hole and had a clear look at the reachable par-5. Izzy Aigner then lasered her distance, grabbed her 7-iron and took dead aim from 166. When her Bridgestone golf ball with a purple “IA” Sharpied on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Avonworth overcomes early deficit to defeat Sto-Rox in wild game
Friday night at Lenzner Field was nothing if not a bit bizarre. Avonworth and Sto-Rox each recovered one of their own kickoffs, there were a combined 25 penalties and five turnovers and a comeback from an early double-digit hole. In the end, power football and two key takeaways lifted the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport cruises past Quaker Valley, 61-7
Freeport wasted no time taking control of its nonconference game against Quaker Valley on Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. After the Yellowjackets defense forced a turnover on downs at the Quakers 34, the Freeport offense needed just one play to find the end zone. Gavin Croney connected with Brady...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes gets big nonconference win over Apollo-Ridge
It was a whole lotta love Friday for Deer Lakes in its home opener. Junior wide receiver Wayne Love caught four passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns as the Lancers rolled past Apollo-Ridge, 43-7, in a nonconference game. Deer Lakes quarterback Derek Burk completed 7 of 15 passes for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Haden Sierocky doing it all for Ligonier Valley
Haden Sierocky went from a quarterback candidate to a versatile weapon and catalyst for Ligonier Valley. The senior running back and defensive back has scored five touchdowns four ways for the Rams (2-0). A film hound who looks for a cerebral edge, the 6-foot, 186-pound Sierocky is just as valuable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Serra rallies from pair of 2-TD deficits, uses big defensive play to hold off Washington
Being a ball hawk is a skill, a skill they take very seriously at Serra Catholic. Last year, defense led the Eagles to a WPIAL championship. Friday night, it helped carry them to an impressive win over perennial power Washington. DaiQuan Chatfield’s 47-yard fumble return helped Serra Catholic take the...
Hempfield, Latrobe football teams creating a buzz in Westmoreland County
The buzz around central Westmoreland County isn’t coming from honey bee hives. It’s the chatter from fans of the Hempfield and Latrobe football teams. The 2-0 start by each team has created a buzz as they prepare to face each other in a nonconference battle at 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant runs away from McGuffey in nonconference rout
Mt. Pleasant turned two McGuffey fumbles and an interception into touchdowns during the second half en route to a 50-28 victory in nonconference play Friday night at Vikings Stadium. The Vikings (2-1) recovered a fumble on McGuffey’s first possession of the third quarter before Dante Giallonardo scored on a 3-yard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell tops Valley on fourth-quarter field goal in rivalry thriller
Burrell coach Shawn Liotta had no doubts about calling upon his junior kicker Ryan Croushore with a potential game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter. And a week after missing a potential winner from the exact same distance, Croushore got his redemption Friday night. Croushore booted a 31-yard field...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries
Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Lily Fenton accepts preferred walk-on offer to play volleyball at Notre Dame
When it comes to her college plans, Lily Fenton is all “set.”. The senior from Latrobe accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play volleyball at Notre Dame, adding to her family’s rich history of Division I athletes. “Seeing my brother (Reed) go through the recruiting process inspired me,”...
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 2
The sophomore rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in helping the Golden Lions defeat Derry, 26-17, last week. He’s expected to be the team’s top running back. Burke rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries for the Greyhounds in a loss to Cornell on Friday. He has scored a touchdown in two games for Monessen.
Comments / 0