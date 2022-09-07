Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News
The Dodge Super Bee muscle car returns for one last time with a V8
Now this is a ‘buzz’ model. The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is a limited edition model that is set to be one of the last V8-powered muscle cars the brand ever builds. The high-performance sedan resurrects a historic trim name that was first used on the 1968-1970 Dodge Coronet and 1971 Charger, later returning on the 2009-2011 and 2014 Charger four-door.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models
Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time
We have the 2022 Polaris Slingshot for a couple weeks. Check out our initial thoughts and driving impressions of this cool-looking autocycle. The post 2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wisconsin classic car and toy museum auctioning its entire collection following owner's death
A beloved museum in Wisconsin closed its doors for the last time over Labor Day weekend after nearly three decades in operation, but fans now have the opportunity to take a piece of it home with them. Or drive one home. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City was...
motor1.com
Pagani C10 shows gated manual gearbox, design details in new teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
This Ultra-Simple $12 Target Dress Has Reviewers Raving
This versatile year-round dress from Target is available in six colors and sizes XS through 4X.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Glide Hides A 2000cc Heart Under Its Hot Rod Guise
Customization is a key part of the Harley-Davidson family and the company itself encourages it by organizing several build competitions around the world. This is also the reason why we get to see some truly gorgeous custom Harleys, and the Street Glide Hot Rod by Southeast Customs featured here is one such project.
RideApart
Honda Reveals Hornet Engine Details But Still Calls It A 'Concept'
As the days spin out and we get closer to 2023, motorcycle OEMs continue to roll out their latest and greatest new machinery. On September 9, 2022, it wasn’t a new motorcycle that Honda Europe pulled the covers away from. Instead, it was an entirely new engine—the beating heart of the revived Honda Hornet.
fordauthority.com
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
Porsche Kills Red Bull Deal, Dodge Charger Swinger And Two New Jeep EVs Revealed: Cold Start
Hello, and welcome to your new format of Cold Start. You may have noticed that there was no report on Thursday, and that's because we're no longer going to give you a roundup of the biggest news from the past 24 hours every single day. Instead, we'll check in weekly with a selection of the entire week's most important developments. This week, we learned that the Ferrari Purosangue will be revealed on September 13, and Porsche has formally announced its intentions for an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Is a Very Fancy Truck With a Jeweled Shifter
RamRam's Limited trim gets an even snazzier sibling with suede headliner.
fordauthority.com
Wild 1987 Ford E-350 ‘Boaterhome’ Breaks Record At Auction: Video
Older vehicles are often referred to as “land yachts” due to their large bodies and less-than-precise steering, but it turns out there’s at least one example of a true land yacht out there on the road. Meet the so-called “Boaterhome,” a unique, if not downright strange, 1987 Ford E-350 with a detachable boat integrated into its modified rear end. This vehicle recently crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, fetching a record-breaking $77,000.
MotorAuthority
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The New Honda Transalp 750 ADV
After what seems like an eternity of rumors, the much-awaited Honda Transalp 750 has been spotted doing rounds in the Swiss Alps during a promotional video shoot. The spy shots reveal a production-ready motorcycle and come just after the company filed a trademark for the XL750 Transalp name in Japan—all hinting at an imminent unveiling.
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
CNET
Chrysler Teases Performance-Forward 300 for Detroit Auto Show
Chrysler currently makes two vehicles -- the 300 sedan and the Pacifica minivan. At the 2022 Detroit Auto Show next week, it appears the former will be picking up some extra power as its underlying platform prepares for retirement. Chrysler has teased what appears to be a performance version of...
Huusk Knives Review 2022: My Opinion On Huusk Knife
The Huusk knives (also known as the Huusk Knife) has been making waves in the kitchenware world for several months now, with its attractive blade and ergonomic handle made from premium oak wood. There are plenty of good reviews about it online – but can this knife live up to all the hype? In this comprehensive review, I will tell you everything you need to know about this popular chef’s knife, so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not it is right for you.
4 Tips to Remember When Hauling ATVs, Boats, and Campers
There is a lot to remember when hauling vehicles. Here are 4 things to remember before going on your next adventure. The post 4 Tips to Remember When Hauling ATVs, Boats, and Campers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fox News
786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1