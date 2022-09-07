Read full article on original website
Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
With abortion rights on November's ballot, the fight to win over voters begins
LANSING, Mich. — No longer just in the hands of politicians, come November Michigan voters will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on whether or not the state should permanently legalize abortion. On Friday morning, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers formally approved the Reproductive Freedom for All...
'Rainbow fentanyl': DEA warns of bright colored drugs
DETROIT, Mich. — A new trend, that the Drug Enforcement Administration called "rainbow fentanyl," is emerging nationwide to get young kids hooked on drugs. The pills and powders come in bright colors, shapes, and sizes and can contain fentanyl. The fentanyl appears to be a new method from the...
Poll: 43% of Michigan voters say current gun laws are not strict enough
LANSING, Mich. — A newly released poll provides a fresh look on Michigan voters' views on current gun laws. KDPS: More guns popping up on Kalamazoo city streets, some with dangerous modifications. Forty-three percent of state voters said the current laws on gun ownership are not strict enough, according...
Michiganders could receive a 12-month supply of birth control if bill is passed
LANSING, Mich. — A bill was introduced that would allow Michiganders to receive a 12-month supply of birth control at one time, according to State Rep. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo). Rogers introduced House Bill 6366 Wednesday to help ensure contraception and other reproductive health services remain accessible for Michiganders...
Gov. Whitmer voices support for reopening Palisades Nuclear Plant
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in an...
Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings to half-staff Thursday to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, serving her nation for 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle, her...
Walk for suicide prevention to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is scheduled to host a walk to fight suicide Saturday. The walk is expected to take place at Bronson Park at 11 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is a health organization that...
Florida takes top score in 'educational freedom,' national report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — Normally, schools are the ones handing out grades, but a new report is flipping the script and giving American schools grades on "educational freedom." The Heritage Foundation has published its first Education Freedom Report Card, serving "as a guide for assessing education freedom in each state" so parents can feel "empowered to choose a safe and effective education for their children."
