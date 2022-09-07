Development of high-performance nickel-based catalysts for production of hydrogen and carbon nanotubes from biogas

Read full article on original website
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
Kinetic and thermodynamic study in piezo degradation of methylene blue by SbSI/SbS nanocomposites stimulated by zirconium oxide balls
Mechanical energy harvesting by piezoelectric materials to drive catalysis reactions received extensive attention for environmental remediation. In this work, SbSI/Sb2S3 nanocomposites were synthesized as a catalyst. ZrO2 balls were used as an alternative mechanical force to ultrasonic for stimulating the piezocatalyst for the first time. The kinetics and thermodynamics of the piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) were studied deeply. Besides the effect of the type of mechanical force, the number of ZrO2 balls, and temperature of the reaction on the degradation efficiency were studied. Here mechanical energy came from the collision of the ZrO2 balls with the catalyst particles. Using ZrO2 balls instead of ultrasonic vibration led to enhance degradation efficiency by 47% at 30"‰Â±"‰5Â Â°C. A kinetic study revealed that piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) by SbSI/Sb2S3 catalyst followed pseudo-second-order kinetics. Based on thermodynamic results piezo degradation of MB was an exothermic reaction.
Record high-T and large practical utilization level of electric polarization in metal-free molecular antiferroelectric solid solutions
Metal-free antiferroelectric materials are holding a promise for energy storage application, owing to their unique merits of wearability, environmental friendliness, and structure tunability. Despite receiving great interests, metal-free antiferroelectrics are quite limited and it is a challenge to acquire new soft antiferroelectric candidates. Here, we have successfully exploited binary CMBrxI1-x and CMBrxCl1-x solid solution as single crystals (0"‰â‰¤"‰x"‰â‰¤"‰1, where CM is cyclohexylmethylammonium). A molecule-level modification can effectively enhance Curie temperature. Emphatically, the binary CM-chloride salt shows the highest antiferroelectric-to-paraelectric Curie temperature of ~453"‰K among the known molecular antiferroelectrics. Its characteristic double electrical hysteresis loops provide a large electric polarization up to ~11.4 Î¼C/cm2, which endows notable energy storage behaviors. To our best knowledge, this work provides an effective solid-solution methodology to the targeted design of new metal-free antiferroelectric candidates toward biocompatible energy storage devices.
A study on the influence of service robots' level of anthropomorphism on the willingness of users to follow their recommendations
Service robots are increasingly deployed in various industries including tourism. In spite of extensive research on the user's experience in interaction with these robots, there are yet unanswered questions about the factors that influence user's compliance. Through three online studies, we investigate the effect of the robot anthropomorphism and language style on customers' willingness to follow its recommendations. The mediating role of the perceived mind and persuasiveness in this relationship is also investigated. Study 1 (n"‰="‰89) shows that a service robot with a higher level of anthropomorphic features positively influences the willingness of users to follow its recommendations while language style does not affect compliance. Study 2a (n"‰="‰168) further confirms this finding when we presented participants with a tablet vs. a service robot with an anthropomorphic appearance while communication style does not affect compliance. Finally, Study 2b (n"‰="‰122) supports the indirect effect of anthropomorphism level on the willingness to follow recommendations through perceived mind followed by persuasiveness. The findings provide valuable insight to enhance human"“robot interaction in service settings.
Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst
Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
Author Correction: Plastic injection molding dies using hybrid additively manufactured 420/CX stainless steels: electrochemical considerations
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00280-y, published online 19 August 2022. In this article the affiliations for Mohammad Jahanbakht were incorrectly given as '3Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States. 4Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran.' but should have been '3Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran. 4Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States,'. The original article has been corrected.
All inkjet-printed electronics based on electrochemically exfoliated two-dimensional metal, semiconductor, and dielectric
Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 64 (2022) Cite this article. Inkjet printing is a cost-effective and scalable way to assemble colloidal materials into desired patterns in a vacuum- and lithography-free manner. Two-dimensional (2D) nanosheets are a promising material category for printed electronics because of their compatibility with solution processing for stable ink formulations as well as a wide range of electronic types from metal, semiconductor to insulator. Furthermore, their dangling bond-free surface enables atomically thin, electronically-active thin films with van der Waals contacts which significantly reduce the junction resistance. Here, we demonstrate all inkjet-printed thin-film transistors consisting of electrochemically exfoliated graphene, MoS2, and HfO2 as metallic electrodes, a semiconducting channel, and a high-k dielectric layer, respectively. In particular, the HfO2 dielectric layer is prepared via two-step; electrochemical exfoliation of semiconducting HfS2 followed by a thermal oxidation process to overcome the incompatibility of electrochemical exfoliation with insulating crystals. Consequently, all inkjet-printed 2D nanosheets with various electronic types enable high-performance, thin-film transistors which demonstrate field-effect mobilities and current on/off ratios of ~10"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 and >105, respectively, at low operating voltage.
Solution-processable through-space charge-transfer emitters via solubilizing groups modification
The solubility of luminescent materials is a key parameter to improve the electroluminescent performances of solution-processed organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). The through-space charge transfer (TSCT) materials provide an alternative to introduce the solubilizing groups (SGs) to the linker. Herein, the tert-butyl and n-hexyl groups are introduced as SGs at C7 positions of spiro structure, named C6-DMB and tBu-DMB, away from the acceptor. This has no influence on the photophysical properties of the parent TSCT molecule. Highly efficient solution-processed OLEDs were demonstrated with the maximum external quantum efficiencies of 21.0% and 21.7%, respectively. To the best of our knowledge, these are champions in the state-of-the-art solution-processed OLEDs with TSCT emitters. This work confirmed our conjecture of constructing highly efficient soluble emitters by transforming an outstanding TSCT material from thermal evaporation to solution-processed OLEDs with SGs simply integrated on the 'bridge' linker.
Limit cycles and chaos in the hybrid atom-optomechanics system
We consider atoms in two different periodic potentials induced by different lasers, one of which is coupled to a mechanical membrane via radiation pressure force. The atoms are intrinsically two-level systems that can absorb or emit photons, but the dynamics of their position and momentum are treated classically. On the other hand, the membrane, the cavity field, and the intrinsic two-level atoms are treated quantum mechanically. We show that the mean excitation of the three systems can be stable, periodically oscillating, or in a chaotic state depending on the strength of the coupling between them. We define regular, limit cycle, and chaotic phases, and present a phase diagram where the three phases can be achieved by manipulating the field-membrane and field-atom coupling strengths. We also computed other observable quantities that can reflect the system's phase such as position, momentum, and correlation functions. Our proposal offers a new way to generate and tune theÂ limit cycle and chaotic phases in a well-established atom-optomechanics system.
Triple ionization and fragmentation of benzene trimers following ultrafast intermolecular Coulombic decay
Intermolecular interactions involving aromatic rings are ubiquitous in biochemistry and they govern the properties of many organic materials. Nevertheless, our understanding of the structures and dynamics of aromatic clusters remains incomplete, in particular for systems beyond the dimers, despite their high presence in many macromolecular systems such as DNA and proteins. Here, we study the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimer that represents a prototype of higher-order aromatic clusters. The trimers are initially ionized by electron-collision with the creation of a deep-lying carbon 2sâˆ’1 state or one outer-valence and one inner-valence vacancies at two separate molecules. The system can thus relax via ultrafast intermolecular decay mechanisms, leading to the formation of C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\) trications and followed by a concerted three-body Coulomb explosion. Triple-coincidence ion momentum spectroscopy, accompanied by ab-initio calculations and further supported by strong-field laser experiments, allows us to elucidate the details on the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimers.
Terahertz lattice and charge dynamics in ferroelectric semiconductor SnPbTe
The symmetry breaking induced by the ferroelectric transition often triggers the emergence of topological electronic states such as Weyl fermions in polar metals/semimetals. Such strong coupling between the lattice deformation and electronic states is therefore essentially important for the control of versatile topological phases. Here, we study the terahertz lattice and charge dynamics in ferroelectric semiconductor SnxPb1-xTe thin films hosting versatile topological phases by means of the terahertz time-domain spectroscopy. With lowering the temperature, the resonant frequency of transverse optical (TO) phonon shows the significant softening and upturn. This temperature anomaly of lattice dynamics directly indicates the displacive-type ferroelectric transition. The resulting phase diagram suggests the enhancement of ferroelectricity in the films possibly due to compressive strain compared with the bulk crystals. The low-energy TO phonon induces the large DC and terahertz dielectric constant even in metallic state. Furthermore, we find that the Born effective charge of phonon mode is enhanced at around the compositions showing the band gap closing associated with the topological transition.
Pitfalls in the location of guest molecules in metal-organic frameworks
Arising from B. Wang et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-11912-4 (2019) Recently, Wang B. et al. reported a zirconium metal-organic framework (MOF) with high sensing abilities towards polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins1. The sensing mechanism is based on fluorescence quenching from the dioxin-loaded MOF. The structure of the framework with the absorbed guest molecules (2,3-dichlorodibenzo-p-dioxin, BCDD) has been determined via single-crystal X-ray diffraction (XRD). Based on these measurements, the authors discuss the host-guest interactions. The quality of the diffraction data, however, does not allow to reliably determine the presence of BCDD in the pores.
A multi-state dynamic process confers mechano-adaptation to a biological nanomachine
Adaptation is a defining feature of living systems. The bacterial flagellar motor adapts to changes in the external mechanical load by adding or removing torque-generating (stator) units. But the molecular mechanism behind this mechano-adaptation remains unclear. Here, we combine single motor eletrorotation experiments and theoretical modeling to show that mechano-adaptation of the flagellar motor is enabled by multiple mechanosensitive internal states. Dwell time statistics from experiments suggest the existence of at least two bound states with a high and a low unbinding rate, respectively. A first-passage-time analysis of a four-state model quantitatively explains the experimental data and determines the transition rates among all four states. The torque generated by bound stator units controls their effective unbinding rate by modulating the transition between the bound states, possibly via a catch bond mechanism. Similar force-mediated feedback enabled by multiple internal states may apply to adaptation in other macromolecular complexes.
Nanoscale electric field imaging with an ambient scanning quantum sensor microscope
Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center in diamond is a promising quantum sensor with remarkably versatile sensing capabilities. While scanning NV magnetometry is well-established, NV electrometry has been so far limited to bulk diamonds. Here we demonstrate imaging external alternating (AC) and direct (DC) electric fields with a single NV at the apex of a diamond scanning tip under ambient conditions. A strong electric field screening effect is observed at low frequencies. We quantitatively measure its frequency dependence and overcome this screening by mechanically oscillating the tip for imaging DC fields. Our scanning NV electrometry achieved an AC E-field sensitivity of 26"‰mV"‰Î¼mâˆ’1"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, a DC E-field gradient sensitivity of 2"‰V"‰Î¼mâˆ’2"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, and sub-100"‰nm resolution limited by the NV-sample distance. Our work represents an important step toward building a scanning-probe-based multimodal quantum sensing platform.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
TOB1 attenuates IRF3-directed antiviral responses by recruiting HDAC8 to specifically suppress IFN-Î² expression
Interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) is a key transcription factor required for the secretion of type I interferons (IFN-Î±/Î²) and initiation of antiviral immune response. However, the negative feedback regulator of IRF3-directed antiviral response remains unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that viral infection induced the interaction of the transducer of ERBB2.1 (TOB1) with IRF3, which bound to the promoter region of Ifnb1 in macrophages. TOB1 inhibited Ifnb1 transcription by disrupting IRF3 binding and recruiting histone deacetylase 8 (HDAC8) to the Ifnb1 promoter region. Consequently, TOB1 attenuated IRF3-directed IFN-Î² expression in virus-infected macrophages. Tob1 deficiency enhanced antiviral response and suppressed viral replication in vivo. Thus, we identified TOB1 as a feedback inhibitor of host antiviral innate immune response and revealed a mechanism underlying viral immune escape.
Integrating quantum processor device and control optimization in a gradient-based framework
In a quantum processor, the device design and external controls together contribute to the quality of the target quantum operations. As we continuously seek better alternative qubit platforms, we explore the increasingly large device and control design space. Thus, optimization becomes more and more challenging. In this work, we demonstrate that the figure of merit reflecting a design goal can be made differentiable with respect to the device and control parameters. In addition, we can compute the gradient of the design objective efficiently in a similar manner to the back-propagation algorithm and then utilize the gradient to optimize the device and the control parameters jointly and efficiently. Therefore, our work extends the scope of the quantum optimal control to device design and provides an efficient optimization method. We also demonstrate the viability of gradient-based joint optimization over the device and control parameters through a few examples based on the superconducting qubits.
Structure and function of H/K pump mutants reveal Na/K pump mechanisms
Ion-transport mechanisms evolve by changing ion-selectivity, such as switching from Na+ to H+ selectivity in secondary-active transporters or P-type-ATPases. Here we study primary-active transport via P-type ATPases using functional and structural analyses to demonstrate that four simultaneous residue substitutions transform the non-gastric H+/K+ pump, a strict H+-dependent electroneutral P-type ATPase, into a bona fide Na+-dependent electrogenic Na+/K+ pump. Conversion of a H+-dependent primary-active transporter into a Na+-dependent one provides a prototype for similar studies of ion-transport proteins. Moreover, we solve the structures of the wild-type non-gastric H+/K+ pump, a suitable drug target to treat cystic fibrosis, and of its Na+/K+ pump-mimicking mutant in two major conformations, providing insight on how Na+ binding drives a concerted mechanism leading to Na+/K+ pump phosphorylation.
Living cationic polymerization driven by anion-binding interactions
Using anion-binding interactions to tackle challenging polymerizations is an ambitious goal and in its infancy. Seleno-cyclodiphosph(v)azanes are demonstrated to exert anion-binding interactions to precisely control the equilibrium between a dormant covalent precursor and active cationic species under mild conditions, thus enabling living cationic polymerization.
Chromosomal-scale genome assembly of the near-extinction big-head schizothorcin (Aspiorhynchus laticeps)
The big-head schizothorcin (Aspiorhynchus laticeps) is an endemic and near-extinction freshwater fish in Xinjiang, China. In this study, a chromosome-scale genome assembly of A. laticeps was generated using PacBio and Hi-C techniques. The PacBio sequencing data resulted in a 1.58"‰Gb assembly with a contig N50 of 1.27"‰Mb. Using Hi-C scaffolding approach, 88.38% of the initial assembled sequences were anchored and oriented into a chromosomal-scale assembly. The final assembly consisted of 25 pseudo-chromosomes that yielded 1.37"‰Gb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 of 44.02"‰Mb. BUSCO analysis showed a completeness score of 93.7%. The genome contained 48,537 predicted protein-coding genes and 58.31% of the assembly was annotated as repetitive sequences. Whole genome duplication events were further confirmed using 4dTv analysis. The genome assembly of A. laticeps should be valuable and important to understand the genetic adaptation and endangerment process of this species, which could lead to more effective management and conservation of the big-head schizothorcin and related freshwater fish species.
