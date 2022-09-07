ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laytonsville, MD

WHIO Dayton

Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu

MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
MANASSAS, VA
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary

The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
GERMANTOWN, MD
firefighternation.com

Back From the (Sea)Grave! Before and After Photos Show Baltimore (MD) Rig’s Return From the Dead

When fire broke out in Baltimore City Fire Department fire truck in 2019, it looked like it could be the end of the line for the rig. Not so fast. The city's apparatus committee and its General Services Department had the body and compartments from that 2002 rescue placed on the cab and chassis of a new, 2022 Seagrave, according to Facebook posts.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville home

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man, teenage girl shot in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast D.C. When officers arrived they found a man and a teenage girl who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run

A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
