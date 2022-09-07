Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
‘People Don’t Really Listen To Curfews’: Local Teens Are Skeptical About Curfew Enforcement
Starting Friday, police in Prince George’s County will enforce a curfew on young people under age 17. And in D.C., reporting from the Washington Post suggests that police have increased enforcement of the city’s longstanding curfew law in recent weeks (though the mayor’s office disputes a broad change in enforcement).
Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu
MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars
A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced. Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to...
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
mocoshow.com
Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary
The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
Knife-Wielding Teen Arrested After Chasing Victim At Brooklyn Dollar Store
A Baltimore teenager has been arrested after chasing a victim with a knife in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. The 17-year-old boy allegedly got into an argument with the 27-year-old victim that turned physical at the Family Dollar at 5009 Ritchie Highway around 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division...
firefighternation.com
Back From the (Sea)Grave! Before and After Photos Show Baltimore (MD) Rig’s Return From the Dead
When fire broke out in Baltimore City Fire Department fire truck in 2019, it looked like it could be the end of the line for the rig. Not so fast. The city's apparatus committee and its General Services Department had the body and compartments from that 2002 rescue placed on the cab and chassis of a new, 2022 Seagrave, according to Facebook posts.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville home
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
Police: Man, teenage girl shot in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast D.C. When officers arrived they found a man and a teenage girl who had...
House of DC's shadow representative was struck by gunfire in Southeast
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s shadow representative in the U.S. House says his home in Southeast was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Oye Owolewa says one of the bullet hit right above one of the beds where his friend was staying. "It hits differently when it's in your house, you know?...
WTOP
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run
A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
Silver Alert Continued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared From Prince George's County
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man who disappeared in Prince George's County several days ago, authorities say. Andrew Lee was last seen in the 4000 block of Forestville Road in Forestville around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Lee is described...
fox5dc.com
'Lenient' Prince George's County judge taken off youth cases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - As leaders try to get a handle on crime in Prince George’s County, a judge is being reassigned following complaints he has been too lenient on youth offenders. Sources explained to FOX 5 that Judge Peter Killough was not banned but essentially removed from...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
