Toledo, OH

WATCH: 13abc’s Dan Smith rappels down building for charity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Dan Smith rappelled down a downtown Toledo building on Thursday for charity. The Victory Center’s annual “Over the Edge for Victory” event raises money for cancer survivors, patients, and caregivers. Dan was one of several who participated in the event. You can make a donation to the organization at the link here. The organization said every dollar donated stays in Northwest Ohio.
Conference seeks to educate on Black Life in the Ohio Valley

Ric Sheffield never had any intention of writing his book “We Got By: A Black Family’s Journey in the Heartland.” Nonetheless, the professor emeritus of legal studies and sociology at Kenyon College began to write down his family’s stories when he couldn’t visit his mother in the summer of 2020.
Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:. Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot. Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom. Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Residents of Lake County mobile home parks...
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
Luckey Branch Library to hold grand opening

LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luckey Branch Library is holding a Grand Opening at it’s new location this weekend. After more than 30 years its location in downtown Luckey, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors on Sept. 10 during its grand opening celebration. The grand opening...
Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications

(WKBN) – Every registered voter in Ohio is getting an application for a mail-in absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office in Columbus. The goal is to make the November election more accessible and reduce lines at the polls. If you get more than one form, it...
9/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
Gun buy back event in Toledo

A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks of in Bowling Green this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival is happening down in Bowling Green!. Every year, thousands of artists from all around the world make their way to downtown BG. Both bands and visual artists are set to perform or have their art on display throughout the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

