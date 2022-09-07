Read full article on original website
WATCH: 13abc’s Dan Smith rappels down building for charity
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Dan Smith rappelled down a downtown Toledo building on Thursday for charity. The Victory Center’s annual “Over the Edge for Victory” event raises money for cancer survivors, patients, and caregivers. Dan was one of several who participated in the event. You can make a donation to the organization at the link here. The organization said every dollar donated stays in Northwest Ohio.
Maumee PD Sgt. on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
Conference seeks to educate on Black Life in the Ohio Valley
Ric Sheffield never had any intention of writing his book “We Got By: A Black Family’s Journey in the Heartland.” Nonetheless, the professor emeritus of legal studies and sociology at Kenyon College began to write down his family’s stories when he couldn’t visit his mother in the summer of 2020.
Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:. Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot. Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom. Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Residents of Lake County mobile home parks...
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
Mayor and Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission Announced Launch of Forward Toledo
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. It is our community's collective statement on who we want to be and how we would like to grow as a city.
Metroparks asks Toledo City Council for $1 million for east Toledo community center
TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is asking for funding from the city of Toledo to create a new community center in east Toledo. Metroparks wants the city to contribute $1 million to create the Glass City Enrichment Center in a former car dealership at 815 Front Street next to the metropark that opened in 2020.
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
City Council exploring an option that could relieve medical debt for people in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council discussed new legislation that would relieve the medical for local residents in need Wednesday. Council members said it’s important to alleviate overwhelming debt for residents in financial need. The legislation would apply to residents who meet a specific financial requirement. The legislation...
Luckey Branch Library to hold grand opening
LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luckey Branch Library is holding a Grand Opening at it’s new location this weekend. After more than 30 years its location in downtown Luckey, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors on Sept. 10 during its grand opening celebration. The grand opening...
Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications
(WKBN) – Every registered voter in Ohio is getting an application for a mail-in absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office in Columbus. The goal is to make the November election more accessible and reduce lines at the polls. If you get more than one form, it...
9/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio
The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Gun buy back event in Toledo
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
‘Forward Toledo’ seeks to plot out the city’s future over the next 20 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. The plan will serve as the community’s collective statement on who it wants...
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list
Greg Westrick has been with the department over 20 years. He touted his weaponry expertise and computer skills to the far-right extremist group.
Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks of in Bowling Green this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival is happening down in Bowling Green!. Every year, thousands of artists from all around the world make their way to downtown BG. Both bands and visual artists are set to perform or have their art on display throughout the weekend.
