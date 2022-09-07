ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Capitol Baby | Woman gives birth in car outside US Capitol

WASHINGTON — What is the most unique place you have seen or heard someone give birth? On Wednesday, a woman gave birth to her daughter right in our nation's capital outside the U.S. Capitol. According to Capitol Police's Twitter account, the newborn came into this world around noon with...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Capitol Police#Suv#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#D C Fire#Ems
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WUSA9

Police: Man stabbed in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from a stab wound in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday night. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road just after 7:50 p.m. Officials claim the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is conscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy