Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox5dc.com
Mother who gave birth in SUV near US Capitol shares her experience with FOX 5
WASHINGTON - 1-day-old Quinn Williams just couldn’t wait anymore. "We were coming down Constitution Avenue and the contractions were rapid-fire and one contraction came, I had an urge to push, and I saw, there was 15 minutes until we got to GW, and I said ‘Mom, we’re not going to make it,’" Christina Hanson told FOX 5.
Capitol Baby | Woman gives birth in car outside US Capitol
WASHINGTON — What is the most unique place you have seen or heard someone give birth? On Wednesday, a woman gave birth to her daughter right in our nation's capital outside the U.S. Capitol. According to Capitol Police's Twitter account, the newborn came into this world around noon with...
Man admits to killing mother of child accused of disposing baby's body in dumpster
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. A 45-year-old D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this year in Northeast D.C., according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The case was sparked after Carl Jones, the accused man, went to...
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
DC man sentenced for attacking cat causing traumatic brain injury, fractured pelvis
WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old D.C. man pleaded guilty Wednesday to retaliating against his romantic partner by beating her cat to the point of inflicting a traumatic brain injury, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). On Oct. 18, 2021, officers responded to an apartment, located on North Capitol Street...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II | The Queen visits Southeast DC
In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth visited Washington, D.C., and witnessed the unveiling of "Queens Stroll Place SE" in Marshall Heights. FOX 5 DC also interviews Alice Frazier, who had a visit from the Queen in her home located in Southeast D.C.
Police: Man stabbed in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from a stab wound in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday night. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road just after 7:50 p.m. Officials claim the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is conscious...
WJLA
Metro operator's 'heroic' actions lauded after Eastern Market Station fire: officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro train operator is hospitalized after a small fire at the Eastern Market Station Friday morning, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said. At approximately 9:30 a.m. a fire was reported aboard a train at Eastern Market, according to officials. A Metro spokesperson tells...
Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021. Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County. Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat...
Man arrested after nearly 10 hour standoff with police in Washington, D.C.
A man involved in barricade situation in Northwest D.C. has finally been captured after a nearly 10 hour standoff.
PHOTOS: Car crashes into Pizza Hut in Northeast D.C.
No structural damage was reported at a Pizza Hut after a car crashed into the restaurant in Northeast Washington D.C. near the National Arboretum.
fox5dc.com
Man in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities said a man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday in a standoff that lasted into the early morning hours. Police said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis when he climbed across power...
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Comments / 0