Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
monovisions.com
Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera
Etherton Gallery is excited to welcome visitors to see the work of one of the most influential photographers of the American West, Jay Dusard, in our new summer show, Jay Dusard: Cowboy with a Camera. Cowboy with a Camera features a selection of monumental scale, cowboy portraits most of which...
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
thisistucson.com
Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall
After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
New Arizona Stadium amenities ahead of Saturday's home opener
“Nothing better than opening weekend of college football in Tucson, Arizona," said Athletic Director Dave Heeke.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilavalleycentral.net
Paul “Derek” Ferrer
It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul “Derek” Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on August 27, 2022 at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 12, 1970 to Linda (Miller) Bradley & Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley & Tracey Ferrer Mosier.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure
A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
Pascua Yaqui tribal leaders discuss significance of school near reservation
The University of Arizona is bringing the classroom to tribal lands with a new microcampus. The goal is to improve retention rates for Pascua Yaqui students.
etxview.com
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
shsthepapercut.com
Sahuaro’s Amazing Cross Country Team
Cross Country is a sport that anybody can get into if they are willing to put in the work. The meets usually take around two hours, which makes it one of the shortest compared to other sports. They have one event, a five-kilometer run which is about 3.1 miles. They participate in two types of meets: invites and dual meets. Dual meets are the shorter of the two because they usually only have a couple of teams from the same district competing. Invites are the longer meets where teams from all over the state compete. One of the longest meets is the Desert Twilight meet where hundreds of teams from all over the country compete. The dual meets are usually hand-timed while the invites are digitally timed which allows them to track the times more accurately.
thisistucson.com
48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️
Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Sonoran Restaurant Week begins Friday, Sept. 9
Tucson is welcoming back Sonoran Restaurant Week starting Friday, Sept. 9 and running through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for for 3 hour delay
On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
Comments / 0