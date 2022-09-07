Over $2.8 million in grants presented to 8 Panhandle and Abilene area veteran service organizations on September 12

Read full article on original website
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022. The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.
City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022. Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection...
Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Every year on the 9/11...
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
Barricaded person in custody after LPD standoff near Willow Bend Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person who was barricaded in a home in the 8800 block of 11th Street was taken into custody after a brief standoff with Lubbock police on Friday afternoon. The report came in around 1 p.m. The barricaded person was taken into custody around 5 p.m.
Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities. 84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located at 102 E 50th St. The event will...
United Supermarkets & Market Street once again celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $9,600 in honor of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will go to support their children’s programs. The funds are raised through the...
City shares friendly reminder regarding nuisance weed ordinance
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While the recent beneficial rains really greened up our yards, they’ve also boosted weed growth. The City of Lubbock wants to remind citizens that weeds around your property aren’t just unsightly, they can also be a code violation. The more you know:. Uncultivated...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock County District Attorney says violent juvenile cases are on the rise
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Violent juvenile crime is on the rise, according to Lubbock County’s Juvenile Justice Center and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office. Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said the number of juvenile cases presented to her office is up 30 percent from this same time last year.
Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
Noon Notebook: Learn how to square dance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation is starting a new class for beginners Monday, Sept. 12. Square Dancing has been around for centuries, but many Lubbockites may not know that there’s a nice dance hall right here in town where you can learn.
Police seeking public’s help after Lubbock woman kidnapped
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Elisa Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street early Friday morning. Investigators believe De La Pena forcibly entered a home in the area and threatened Franco with brass knuckles and a screwdriver. De La Pena left the home and took Franco in an unknown direction.
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Thursday, Sept. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Sept. 8.
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
Chance for thunderstorms this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
Maegan Hembree’s family fighting for answers nearly 10 years after her disappearance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week marks a harrowing birthday for one Lubbock-area family - Maegan Hembree would have turned 40 years old. The Smyer native has been missing since February 2013 - nearly a decade. Her father, Jerry, says her family will never stop looking for her, but it needs more support from the agency investigating the case.
