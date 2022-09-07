ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Over $2.8 million in grants presented to 8 Panhandle and Abilene area veteran service organizations on September 12

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 2 days ago
fox34.com

City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022. The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022. Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Every year on the 9/11...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities. 84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located at 102 E 50th St. The event will...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City shares friendly reminder regarding nuisance weed ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While the recent beneficial rains really greened up our yards, they’ve also boosted weed growth. The City of Lubbock wants to remind citizens that weeds around your property aren’t just unsightly, they can also be a code violation. The more you know:. Uncultivated...
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
fox34.com

Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
RANSOM CANYON, TX
fox34.com

Noon Notebook: Learn how to square dance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation is starting a new class for beginners Monday, Sept. 12. Square Dancing has been around for centuries, but many Lubbockites may not know that there’s a nice dance hall right here in town where you can learn.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police seeking public’s help after Lubbock woman kidnapped

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Elisa Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street early Friday morning. Investigators believe De La Pena forcibly entered a home in the area and threatened Franco with brass knuckles and a screwdriver. De La Pena left the home and took Franco in an unknown direction.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Updated: victims of fatal crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Chance for thunderstorms this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
LUBBOCK, TX

