921news.com

Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found

On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
PARKER, KS
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
LINN COUNTY, KS
921news.com

Body Found in Fontana Kansas

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
FONTANA, KS
WIBW

Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
921news.com

Body Found in Parker Kansas

On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
PARKER, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident

Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO

