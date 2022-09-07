Read full article on original website
Related
921news.com
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found
On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
KCPD solves 39-year-old cold case with help of Clay County Sheriff's Office
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives have solved the disappearance of Gwendolyn Robinson 39 years after the case was opened.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 WyCo Sheriff’s deputies lose certification after cocaine, alcohol violations
Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies lost their law enforcement licenses earlier this month after actions by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.
WIBW
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
921news.com
Body Found in Fontana Kansas
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
921news.com
Body Found in Parker Kansas
On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident
Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
WIBW
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
lawrencekstimes.com
Unclear why Lawrence police detective is on paid leave after being accused of crashing vehicle in alleged DUI
A Lawrence police detective was placed on paid leave following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, though city policy suggests the suspension should be without pay. Detective Adam Welch was driving his personal vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a...
Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
KMBC.com
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
Federal investigation ends against officer in Kansas teen’s death
The Department of Justice closes its civil rights investigation into the deadly police shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers.
Comments / 0