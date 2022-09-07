ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CBS Sports

2022 WNBA awards: Aces clean up as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Becky Hammon all win major honors

The WNBA playoffs are rolling along, and we're nearing the conclusion of what has been a thrilling semifinals. On Thursday night, the defending champion Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 to decide who will advance to the WNBA Finals and face the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, who clawed their way past the Seattle Storm in an incredible series.
The Independent

Sue Bird: WNBA legend retires after Seattle Storm fail to reach Finals

Sue Bird has played her final game after two decades in the WNBA.The basketball legend, 40, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game.Ms Bird picked up four Olympic gold medals over her career, as well as four FIBA World Cups.Her Seattle Storm side did not advance to the WNBA Finals after The Aces won in Game 4 with a score of 97-92."It has been my honour to play for this franchise," Ms Bird said after her final game as fans chanted "thank you Sue."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Retired rugby player Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosisArsenal’s Women’s team captain wants team to ‘win all trophies’Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: NBA 2K23 ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NBA and WNBA

The ever popular NBA 2K video game series came out with the latest version, NBA 2K23, on Friday. As with the Madden series on the NFL side, the release of a new video game makes the rounds on social media every single year as fans, media members, and even players themselves discuss their overall ratings and the ratings of each team. For Oregon fans, it’s a great chance to see how former players are assessed as NBA talent, with about six weeks until the actual NBA season is set to begin. This year’s game also features WNBA talent as well, giving fans a...
