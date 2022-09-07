Read full article on original website
Candace Parker slammed an opposing coach for bragging about knocking her out of the WNBA playoffs
After Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller made a point to call out his team's success against Candace Parker, and the Sky star fired right back.
A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces wins 2022 WNBA MVP, edging Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart
On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson as the MVP, capping a remarkable season for her and the Aces.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA awards: Aces clean up as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Becky Hammon all win major honors
The WNBA playoffs are rolling along, and we're nearing the conclusion of what has been a thrilling semifinals. On Thursday night, the defending champion Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 to decide who will advance to the WNBA Finals and face the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, who clawed their way past the Seattle Storm in an incredible series.
Sue Bird: WNBA legend retires after Seattle Storm fail to reach Finals
Sue Bird has played her final game after two decades in the WNBA.The basketball legend, 40, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game.Ms Bird picked up four Olympic gold medals over her career, as well as four FIBA World Cups.Her Seattle Storm side did not advance to the WNBA Finals after The Aces won in Game 4 with a score of 97-92."It has been my honour to play for this franchise," Ms Bird said after her final game as fans chanted "thank you Sue."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Retired rugby player Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosisArsenal’s Women’s team captain wants team to ‘win all trophies’Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge
Jeanie Buss wants LeBron James to retire with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season, and Lakers owner Jeanie
Look: NBA 2K23 ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NBA and WNBA
The ever popular NBA 2K video game series came out with the latest version, NBA 2K23, on Friday. As with the Madden series on the NFL side, the release of a new video game makes the rounds on social media every single year as fans, media members, and even players themselves discuss their overall ratings and the ratings of each team. For Oregon fans, it’s a great chance to see how former players are assessed as NBA talent, with about six weeks until the actual NBA season is set to begin. This year’s game also features WNBA talent as well, giving fans a...
ESPN
Sue Bird, Geno Auriemma, Dawn Staley and others pay tribute to ESPN's M.A. Voepel ahead of HOF award
Pick any women's Final Four since 1993. Or just about every WNBA Finals in history. From chronicling how UConn and Tennessee transformed into the greatest rivalry in women's college basketball to capturing the evolution of the WNBA, ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel has been a constant courtside presence, documenting the growth of women's basketball at all levels.
NBA・
Connecticut Sun defeat Chicago Sky in playoff series, will face Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Finals
The Connecticut Sun spoiled the Chicago Sky’s hopes of becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen discusses induction into Basketball Hall of Fame
Lindsay Whalen is set to receive the highest honor for a men’s or women’s basketball player, as the Minnesota women’s basketball head coach and former WNBA great is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before taking the reins of...
NBA・
