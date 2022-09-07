Read full article on original website
Advising & Registration
Morehead Honors College academic advisors work with you to help you plan for your academic future. We are here to guide you through your options and opportunities for academic programs of study, review degree requirements and course selections, and connect you to resources for academic and personal success. We expect you to be both prepared for and engaged in the advising experience throughout your time at the University of Georgia.
UGA Libraries exhibit shines light on housing issues
It covers issues from rural housing initiatives to low-income public housing. A new exhibit at the University of Georgia Special Collections Libraries looks at how government policies, from rural housing initiatives to low-income public housing programs, shape the landscape of communities in Georgia and across the United States. The exhibit,...
Thursday Scholarship Series to open Sept. 15
The Hugh Hodgson School of Music Thursday Scholarship Series will open Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall. Featured during the concert will be the University of Georgia Symphony Orchestra. Since 1997, the UGA Symphony Orchestra has opened this series, just weeks after classes begin. For this...
Heald, Sheludyakov open Faculty Recital Series
Michael Heald and Anatoly Sheludyakov will present a recital of violin and piano music at the Ramsey Recital Hall in the Performing Arts Center on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. This is part of the Hugh Hodgson School of Music’s Faculty Recital Series. They will perform sonatas by Mozart, Amy Beach and Edward Elgar.
Art Party Extravaganza returns Sept. 16
After a two-year hiatus, the University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art welcomes the return of the Art Party Extravaganza, a celebration of four new exhibitions on view in the school’s galleries, a site-specific commission in the “Wall Works” series, and graduate student open studios in drawing and painting, printmaking and book arts, photography and expanded media, ceramics, and fabric design.
