Cell Phones

Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event

As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 pre-orders stalled by Apple Store problems — what you need to know

The iPhone 14 pre-order sales are taking a hit due to some severe issues for Apple this morning. There have been widespread reports of server errors, problems with trade-ins, double orders, and more. Because of these issues, delivery dates for the recently launched iPhone 14 are being pushed deeper into October, and perhaps not due to overwhelming interest.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 is not worth buying — here’s why you should wait for the iPhone 15

The iPhone 14 is here and let’s be honest, it’s pretty underwhelming, isn’t it? I mean by this point, you’re better off waiting for the iPhone 15. That’s not to say it’s a bad phone, but with a glimpse at the future of the standard iPhone being offered by the iPhone 14 Pro, there are plenty of reasons why the iPhone 14 feels like a stop gap before the iPhone 15 you should actually buy.
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: What are the differences?

At long last, the AirPods Pro 2 are here. It's been three years since Apple shook the wireless earbuds industry with the launch of the AirPods Pro, and since then, many have been craving second-generation Pro models, despite them already being one of the best wireless earbuds around. Announced at...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not

Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: Should you upgrade?

The Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 is going to be a tough call for those considering a new Apple wearable this fall. While the Series 8 introduces a few compelling new features, we expect to see some solid Apple Watch deals making the still excellent Series 7 a compelling alternative.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Moment launches new lens-mounting cases for iPhone 14

Photography retailer Moment has opened its iPhone 14 case lineup for preorder, with the cases set to ship in late September. All cases in Moment's new lineup are compatible with MagSafe, feature 6-foot drop protection, and enable users to add Moment lenses to their iPhones. Each case is priced at $39.99 for a limited time.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch SE upgrade delivers faster performance and a cheaper price

An upgraded Apple Watch SE was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The new SE doesn't reinvent the affordable Apple Watch, but it integrates a new crash detection feature that Apple announced in the Apple Watch Series 8 and it delivers 20% faster performance with the new S8 chip, which it also shares with the Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better

The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
CELL PHONES
