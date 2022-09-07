Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 pre-orders stalled by Apple Store problems — what you need to know
The iPhone 14 pre-order sales are taking a hit due to some severe issues for Apple this morning. There have been widespread reports of server errors, problems with trade-ins, double orders, and more. Because of these issues, delivery dates for the recently launched iPhone 14 are being pushed deeper into October, and perhaps not due to overwhelming interest.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro Geekbench scores leak — is the A16 Bionic actually faster than A15?
IPhone 14 Pro Geekbench tests have been leaked in a recent Weibo post (opens in new tab), showing a huge increase in performance over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but only tiny gains over the A15 Bionic. Yes, the A16 Bionic is supercharged with the benefit of a 4-nanometer...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 is not worth buying — here’s why you should wait for the iPhone 15
The iPhone 14 is here and let’s be honest, it’s pretty underwhelming, isn’t it? I mean by this point, you’re better off waiting for the iPhone 15. That’s not to say it’s a bad phone, but with a glimpse at the future of the standard iPhone being offered by the iPhone 14 Pro, there are plenty of reasons why the iPhone 14 feels like a stop gap before the iPhone 15 you should actually buy.
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: What are the differences?
At long last, the AirPods Pro 2 are here. It's been three years since Apple shook the wireless earbuds industry with the launch of the AirPods Pro, and since then, many have been craving second-generation Pro models, despite them already being one of the best wireless earbuds around. Announced at...
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
laptopmag.com
The best cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are here and with them comes a new wave of anxieties around scratching or breaking them, so here are the best cases to keep that new jewel protected. With glass on the front and back and either aluminum or stainless steel...
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: Should you upgrade?
The Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 is going to be a tough call for those considering a new Apple wearable this fall. While the Series 8 introduces a few compelling new features, we expect to see some solid Apple Watch deals making the still excellent Series 7 a compelling alternative.
Apple Insider
Moment launches new lens-mounting cases for iPhone 14
Photography retailer Moment has opened its iPhone 14 case lineup for preorder, with the cases set to ship in late September. All cases in Moment's new lineup are compatible with MagSafe, feature 6-foot drop protection, and enable users to add Moment lenses to their iPhones. Each case is priced at $39.99 for a limited time.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch SE upgrade delivers faster performance and a cheaper price
An upgraded Apple Watch SE was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The new SE doesn't reinvent the affordable Apple Watch, but it integrates a new crash detection feature that Apple announced in the Apple Watch Series 8 and it delivers 20% faster performance with the new S8 chip, which it also shares with the Series 8.
laptopmag.com
Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better
The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 revealed: Features heat up with new temperature sensor
Apple Watch Series 8 was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The latest hardware adds a new gyroscope for enhanced fall detection and it will even detect if you were in a car accident and notify the authorities. The new temperature sensor dominated a large section of Apple's...
laptopmag.com
Insta360's X3 aims to be the perfect camera for content creators — it may hit the mark
Today Insta360 announced its X3 360 action camera; the latest generation of the popular camera series takes aim squarely at content creators and it makes a pretty compelling case. While 360 videos and photos have their place, the real advantage to creators with a camera like the Insta360 X3 is...
laptopmag.com
Tim Cook’s ‘buy your mom an iPhone’ response to RCS messaging question is peak salty
Apple CEO took a very salty stance at the 2022 Code Conference when journalists asked him about RCS text messaging. The reporter stated that they were unable to send their mother certain videos, Cook responded by basically saying iPhone users haven't really pushed Apple to address it, and then Cook joked that the reporter should buy their mother an iPhone.
laptopmag.com
Should you be covering your webcam?
Since webcams became the go-to way to present yourself online when setting up a virtual meeting or streaming, there have been many questions surrounding their safety. After all, when you’re using a device with an online connection, it’s natural to wonder if you’re being spied on by a malicious party.
