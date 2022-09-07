CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:20 a.m., a Clarksville Police officer traveling north on Wilma stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the highway with his hazard lights on, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorist told the officer there was a pedestrian lying in the middle of the highway.

