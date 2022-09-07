Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Police seek man connected with stealing grass trimmer in Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department needs the public’s help to identify the person connected with stealing a grass trimmer. Police say the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at an apartment complex on the east side of town. That’s when a man took a Troy Built grass trimmer and put it in the back of his vehicle before driving off.
wfxrtv.com
Man connected with shoplifting in Wytheville arrested, police say
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with shoplifting in the area near an elementary school that caused a modified lockdown. According to a Facebook post from the department, the man — 38-year-old Travis Dwayne Talbert — ran away from police...
Deputies: Human remains believed to be found in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe are human remains found on Tuesday. Carroll County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched on Tuesday Sept. 6 to the Iron Ridge area after receiving a call about possible human remains. The sheriff’s office patrol units and the Criminal Investigations Division […]
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in
UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
wfxrtv.com
Man connected with multi-county manhunt arraigned in Craig County court
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The man who was part of a multi-county manhunt was in court on Tuesday morning in Craig County. Police arrested Shawn Tolbert in the Dublin area last week after police searched Craig, Giles, Pulaski, and Montgomery counties for weeks. On Tuesday, Sept. 9 Tolbert...
wfxrtv.com
Positively Virginia: Tragedy leads Roanoke Man to launch foundation to help find missing people
Tragedy leads Roanoke Man to launch the AWARE Foundation to help find missing people. Positively Virginia: Tragedy leads Roanoke Man to …. Foodie Friday: Cooking in the Firehouse kitchen at …. Foodie Friday: Cooking in the Firehouse kitchen at …. Foodie Friday: Cooking in the Firehouse kitchen at …. All...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
wfxrtv.com
State Police Special Agent remembers Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Virginia
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– As millions across the world are still in shock with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the stories of people’s moments with the queen continue to flood in. Here in Virginia, Virginia State Police (VSP) Special Agent with the Wytheville Division, Heath Seagle says he was...
Police officers promoted, beloved pharmacist recognized at Town Council meeting
Emotions were running high at the Vinton Town Council meeting on September 6—and for only the best of reasons. Two dedicated Vinton police officers, Scott Hurt and Michael Caldwell, were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and council recognized Sam Cundiff, a pillar of the community, upon his retirement. Council Chambers were filled with families and friends of those being honored. It was a poignant evening.
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
chathamstartribune.com
Contractor receives suspended sentence in fraud case
A 73-year-old Danville man received a 24-month suspended jail sentence for two counts of construction fraud in Henry County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 1. Joseph Carter Murphy, Jr. pled guilty in mid-June to two misdemeanors — one count of practicing without a contractor’s license and one count of practicing as an electrician without a license — in exchange for a third charge, felony construction fraud, to be dropped.
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
WSET
'Not broken:' Stop light at Main & Randolph Street in Pulaski upgrades
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The town of Pulaski wants to inform the public about a change to the stop light at Main Street and Randolph Street. There will be a flashing light indicating a 4-way stop until further notice, the town said. They also said to be aware of...
wfxrtv.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital lowers visitation level
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The visitation level has shifted at the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Franklin County. The hospital has been at red-level visitation since Aug. 31 and has changed its visitation level to yellow as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This level allows the...
WSLS
See something, say something: Anonymous tip lines successful in stopping possible school threats, attackers
ROANOKE, Va. – School districts around the country are working to beef up security measures. “Anytime a tragedy happens, like Uvalde, Texas, everybody wants to do something, and gadgets are not going to help us,” said Chris Perkins, Roanoke City Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer. This school...
wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
