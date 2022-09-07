WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department needs the public’s help to identify the person connected with stealing a grass trimmer. Police say the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at an apartment complex on the east side of town. That’s when a man took a Troy Built grass trimmer and put it in the back of his vehicle before driving off.

WYTHEVILLE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO