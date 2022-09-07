ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Police seek man connected with stealing grass trimmer in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department needs the public’s help to identify the person connected with stealing a grass trimmer. Police say the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at an apartment complex on the east side of town. That’s when a man took a Troy Built grass trimmer and put it in the back of his vehicle before driving off.
Man connected with shoplifting in Wytheville arrested, police say

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with shoplifting in the area near an elementary school that caused a modified lockdown. According to a Facebook post from the department, the man — 38-year-old Travis Dwayne Talbert — ran away from police...
Deputies: Human remains believed to be found in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe are human remains found on Tuesday. Carroll County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched on Tuesday Sept. 6 to the Iron Ridge area after receiving a call about possible human remains. The sheriff’s office patrol units and the Criminal Investigations Division […]
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in

UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Police officers promoted, beloved pharmacist recognized at Town Council meeting

Emotions were running high at the Vinton Town Council meeting on September 6—and for only the best of reasons. Two dedicated Vinton police officers, Scott Hurt and Michael Caldwell, were promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and council recognized Sam Cundiff, a pillar of the community, upon his retirement. Council Chambers were filled with families and friends of those being honored. It was a poignant evening.
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
Contractor receives suspended sentence in fraud case

A 73-year-old Danville man received a 24-month suspended jail sentence for two counts of construction fraud in Henry County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 1. Joseph Carter Murphy, Jr. pled guilty in mid-June to two misdemeanors — one count of practicing without a contractor’s license and one count of practicing as an electrician without a license — in exchange for a third charge, felony construction fraud, to be dropped.
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital lowers visitation level

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The visitation level has shifted at the Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Franklin County. The hospital has been at red-level visitation since Aug. 31 and has changed its visitation level to yellow as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This level allows the...
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
