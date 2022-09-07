ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Marcus Edwards
Daily Mail

Thierry Henry admits he is 'worried' about Arsenal's Europa League campaign and fears they lack depth ahead of opener at FC Zurich... but says he finally 'believes' the club can be successful under Mikel Arteta

Thierry Henry has aired his concerns over the depth of Arsenal's squad and suggested it could be a limiting factor to their success in the Europa League. Arsenal are set to face FC Zurich in the Europa League this evening but they will be without Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eintracht Frankfurt#Sporting Lisbon#English#Enfield#The Champions League#Portuguese#Tottenham In Group D#Bst#Spurs#Gillingham
ESPN

Why Manchester United supporters hate the Glazers, the club's American owners

A first impression is often a good indicator of what is to come, so the evening of June 30, 2005, would have told the Glazer family -- the American businessmen who have owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995 -- all they needed to know about the road ahead for their ownership of Manchester United.
MLS
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead despite this weekend's Premier League games being postponed... while Man United and Arsenal's Europa League fixtures will also take place as planned

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off. The status of next week's European games involving English sides had been uncertain after English clubs cancelled their domestic fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United v Real Sociedad | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Europa League

Manchester United face Real Sociedad in their opening UEFA Europa League game at Old Trafford. Here you can find all you need to know about the much anticipated team news. United host Spanish side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford tonight to kick off the group stage. Erik Ten Hag’s side...
UEFA
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Europa League fixture going ahead, Red Devils ‘considered’ Paredes before Casemiro – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED's Europa League tie at Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead this Thursday. United said in a statement: "Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova."
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy